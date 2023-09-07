COUDERSPORT — The Clearfield girls golf team finished third at the 6-team Coudersport Invitational Thursday, carding a 305.
Jersey Shore won the event by six strokes over Bradford 272-278.
“We had a chance today to see different competition than our league,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “The Lady Bison played 18 holes today and all three ladies recorded their personal best eighteen hole score.”
Rowan Mattern led the Lady Bison with a 99, while Hailey Miles (102) and Isabella Gearhart (104) were close behind.
“Rowan broke a 100, and Hailey and Isabella were just a little over a hundred,” Palumbo said. “The girls got wet on the last couple of holes with a sudden torrential downpour. This didn’t slow them down as they finished their round and did outstanding.
“It is wonderful that the girls are peaking at this point in the season. We have league championships next week and then are preparing for districts.”
Jersey Shore’s Caitlyn Schall carded the day’s best round with a 79. Central Mountain’s Reese Walizer was five strokes back with an 84, while Bradford’s Payten Leet (85) and Cadance Stiles (87) and Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson (93) rounded out the Top 5.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Championships at Park Hills Country Club.
Jersey Shore—272
Cailyn Schall 79, Hannah Heaton 94, Jocelyn McCracken 99. Others: Isabella Fleegle 100, Gracelyn Harasanyi 118.
Bradford—278
Payten Leet 85, Cadance Stiles 87, Lillian Erickson 106. Others: Alexia Corignani 117, Payton Morgan 135.
Clearfield—305
Rowan Mattern 99, Hailey Miles 102, Isabella Gearhart 104.
Oswayo Valley—314
Rylee Thompson 93, Shayden Mesler 99, Layken Enty 122.
Central Mountain—345
Reese Walizer 84, Samantha Streator 126, Elizabeth Nestor 135.
Smethport—347
Isabella Learn 111, Hope Peterson 113, Mia Thomas 123.