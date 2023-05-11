PHILIPBSURG — The Clearfield softball team erupted for 13 runs in the sixth inning Thursday at Curtis Park to surge past Philipsburg-Osceola 16-6. The game lasted just six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Aevril Hayward was 4-for-5 with a 3-run home run. She scored two runs and knocked in seven.
Ruby Singleton added two hits, including a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs.
Alaina Fedder added two hits and two RBIs, while Eve Siegel belted a double. Sam Campolong and Madi McBride scored two runs each. McBride and Haley Billotte both picked up two RBIs.
For the Lady Mounties, Ashlynn Havens and Jocey Williams each had a pair of hits. Alivia Bizzarri added a double. Mykenna Bryan scored two runs for the Lady Mounties.
Clearfield improved to 7-10 overall and 6-8 in the Mountain League. P-O dipped to 7-10 overall and 4-8 in league play.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Saturday at Penns Valley. Clearfield hosts Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Clearfield—16
Singleton ss 3332. Heyward cf 5247, Fedder p 4022, Green c 4010, Moore c 1000, Siegel rf 4110, Lynch rf 0000, Campolong 3b 2210, McBride lf 3212, Houser 2b 3111, Billotte 1b 2312, Gardner ph 1010, Wisor cr 0100, Uncles cr 0100. Totals: 32-16-16-16.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey 2b 4101, Barnett rf 4100, Bryan 3b 2200, Bizzarri p 4011, Vaux 1b-p 3000, Williams c 3021, Herr cf 3010, Havens ss 2020, Jarrett ph 0100, lf 2110. Totals: 27-6-7-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 03(13)—16 16 2
P-O 200 01 3— 6 7 0
Errors—Singleton, Billotte. LOB—Clearfield 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 8. 2B—Siegel, Singleton; Bizzarri. HR—Hayward (2 on, 6th). SAC—Houser. SF—Fedder. SB—Billotte, Singleton 2, Wisor. WP—Bizzarri.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—5 1/3 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO; Vaux—2/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fedder (7-9). Bizzarri.