HOLLIDAYSBURG — Elle Smith scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory Wednesday at Hollidaysburg.
Smith scored at 16:53 then provided the helper on Kaylie Brown’s goal at 26:35. Emily McCracken assisted on Smith’s tally.
McKenna Lanager made it 3-0 at 51:29 off an assist from Smith, who finalized the scoring at 75:56.
Cayleigh Walker stopped all four Lady Tigers shots she faced to earn the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Clearfield 4, Hollidaysburg 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Emily McCracken), 16:53.
2. Kaylie Brown, C, (Smith), 26:35.
Second Half
3. McKenna Lanager, C, (Smith), 51:29.
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 75:56.
Shots: Clearfield 19, Hollidaysburg 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 4, Hollidaysburg (Sophia Biescia) 15.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Hollidaysburg 0.