BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield girls soccer team blanked host Bellefonte 5-0 on Thursday.
Elle Smith netted three goals and an assist to lead the Lady Bison, who also got two goals and two assists from Riley Ryen. Megan Hamm added an assist.
Smith’s three goals gave her 40 for the season.
Clearfield improved to 13-2 overall and 11-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison return to action Monday at Huntingdon.
Clearfield 5, Bellefonte 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 4:56.
2. Smith, C, (Ryen), 15:52.
3. Smith, C, (Ryen), 21:04.
Second Half
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 64:24.
5. Ryen, C, (Megan Hamm), 69:50.
Shots: Clearfield 21, Bellefonte 1.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 0, Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 16.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Bellefonte 0.