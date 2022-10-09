WINGATE — The Clearfield girls soccer team shut out Bald Eagle Area on Saturday to keep its unbeaten Mountain League record intact.
Elle Smith netted all three goals for the Lady Bison, opening the scoring ay 19:48, converting a penalty kick at 38:27 and finishing things off at 77:05.
Cayleigh Walker made two saves to secure the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 11-2 overall and 9-0 in the Mountain League. BEA fell to 6-4 in league play.
The Lady Bison are back in action Tuesday, hosting Tyrone.
Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 19:48.
2. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 38:27.
Second Half
3, Smith, C, (unassisted), 77:05.
Shots: Clearfield 20, Bald Eagle Area 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 2, Bald Eagle Area (Angelina Grieb) 17.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 8, Bald Eagle Area 1.