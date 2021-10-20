SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield girls soccer team completed a perfect regular season Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over host Penns Valley.
The game was scoreless until early in the second half when the Lady Bison netted a pair of goals 39 seconds apart.
Emma Hipps scored the first one at 45:15 with Elle Smith following moments later. Riley Ryen assisted on both goals.
Smith added another goal at 52:57 and the Lady Bison held off the Lady Rams, who did get a late score from Cate Goodwin.
Lady Bison keeper Allison Shipley made four saves.
Smith now has 44 goals this season and 118 for her career. Hipps netted her 33rd in 2021 and has 73 in her career.
This is the first undefeated regular season for the program since 2013. The Lady Bison were also 18-0 that year before ending with a 19-1 mark.
Clearfield is back in action in the District 9 playoffs at a site and time to be determined.
Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 45:15.
2. Elle Smith, C (Ryen), 45:54.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 52:57.
4. Cate Goodwin, PV, 71:39.
Shots: Clearfield 10, Penns Valley 5.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 4, Penns Valley (Noelle Webb) 7.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Penns Valley 4.