Week after week this season has seen plenty of Top 25 vs. 25 matchups and made picking college games tough. The significant matchups aren’t there this week outside of two monster games in the PAC 12, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a whole lot to play for with most teams in the country still trying to better their postseason destination or clinch a bowl berth.
As for high school games, we’ve reached the PIAA playoffs and Clearfield is still the lone Progressland football team playing.
On to the picks:
Clearfield vs. Central: The Bison face a Red Dragon team on a roll, winners of nine straight and led by a quarterback who has thrown 42 TD passes to just three interceptions. Clearfield will need to lean on it offensive line and control the clock with its running attack to try to keep Central’s offense off the field.
THE PICK: CENTRAL 28, CLEARFIELD 20
No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers: The Nittany Lions are 25-1 all-time against Rutgers, which won its only game of the series at Beaver Stadium in 1988. I don’t expect this to be win No. 2.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 28, RUTGERS 16
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan: A few weeks ago this was looking like a great matchup between Big 10 division leaders featuring two of the best running backs in the nation. But the Illini have lost two straight and Chase Brown got inured last week and may not play. Wolverine Blake Corum is still playing and should be a big factor.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 31, ILLINOIS 13
Duke at Pitt: This looks like a very even matchup between a pair of ACC teams battling for second place in the Coastal. Duke has won three straight and Pitt has two wins in a row. It’s really a coin flip and Pitt’s at home. But that isn’t enough to convince me.
THE PICK: DUKE 30, PITT 27
No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland: The Buckeyes are 5-0 all-time against the Terps and have averaged 55 points per game in four blowouts and a 1-point OT victory in the last meeting in 2018. This is a good Maryland team that has been riding the struggle-bus the last two weeks and I’m not sure this is the progam you rebound against.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 55, MARYLAND 20
No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma: Bedlam is always a great game, but this season it features a pair of reeling teams. The Cowboys are 2-3 in their last five after a 5-0 start, while the Sooners are 5-5 with back-to-back losses to WVU and Baylor and just can’t seem to play good defense. The Cowboys usually still do.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 27, OKLAHOMA 23
No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA: The PAC 12’s hope for a playoff team rides with the Trojans, who are a 1-point loss to Utah away from being unbeaten and likely ranked No. 4. Neither team is exactly a stalwart on defense and both offenses are potent, led by dynamic quarterbacks. He who has the ball last probably wins.
THE PICK: USC 45, UCLA 42
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon: The winner of this game is very-much alive for a PAC 12 title game berth, but the CFP is likely out of the question with both having two losses. Oregon is coming off a tough 3-point home loss to Washington and QB Bo Nix got nicked up. The Utes are on a four-game win streak that started with the victory over USC and are playing their best ball of the season. But can Oregon actually lose two straight in Eugene?
THE PICK: OREGON 37, UTAH 33
Last Week: 4-2, 66.7%
This season: 87-29, 75.0%