Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will be sidelined for several games after the club confirmed he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the weekend, Letang received a positive PCR result that forced him to enter the NHL’s COVID protocol. Because Letang was asymptomatic, the Penguins were hopeful that, perhaps, it was just a false positive, as was the case with Tristan Jarry last week.
However, subsequent tests completed in adherence to the NHL’s protocol confirmed the positive result.
Letang, who will need to complete about a 10-day isolation period, is the fourth Penguins player this season to test positive for the virus. Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese missed the start of the season as they recovered. Meanwhile, Jeff Carter is still in the protocol after a positive result last week.
The illness deals yet another early-season blow to the Penguins’ depth chart. They are now missing five of their best players, including Sidney Crosby (wrist surgery), Evgeni Malkin (knee surgery), Carter (COVID) and Bryan Rust (lower-body injury).
Though so many impactful Penguins are sidelined, they still thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, 7-1. It appears all five — Crosby, Malkin, Letang, Carter and Rust — will once again be sidelined on Tuesday when the Penguins host the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
“For me when the team plays well, they play hard, they play together as a group, there’s a certain level of commitment and there’s accountability to one another, it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We also understand we’ve only played a handful of games and there’s a lot of hockey left to be played. We just have to make sure we stay in the moment and we try to get better each and every day.”
To this point, a Penguins team (3-0-2) that’s been missing so much firepower from its roster has not lost in regulation.
“The reality is there’s a lot of room for us to improve and get better,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to look at those areas and push one another to try to get there. I think that’s an important part of our coaching staff’s message at this point of the year.”
In Letang’s absence, John Marino has been promoted to the top pairing and is also quarterbacking the top power play. Righty Mark Friedman jumped from the press box to the third pair, where he’s skating alongside Marcus Pettersson. Mike Matheson and Chad Ruhwedel make up the second pair.
Additionally, Juuso Riikola was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday to add a seventh defenseman in case of another absence.
Crosby watch
Crosby once again participated with the full team on Monday, marking the second consecutive practice he’s skated in this capacity.
The Penguins captain said last week that he hadn’t yet taken game-like force, which would include things such as stick lifts, battles in the corners and faceoffs. On Monday, the Penguins dedicated a segment of practice to live 5-on-5 action, including faceoffs. Crosby was sprinkled into a line that featured Jason Zucker, Danton Heinen and — at times — Drew O’Connor.
Crosby also participated in some special teams drills. He was not part of either group initially. But when he subbed in on the second unit, he almost instantly burned Casey DeSmith, bar down. The next sequence, he set up a second goal with a beautiful seam pass.
To this point, the Penguins have not announced publicly a date for Crosby’s return.
“Obviously we want to get Sid back in the lineup as soon as we possibly can,” Sullivan said. “He’s that much of a difference maker for us. But we also want to make sure we do it in a safe manner. That’s an important aspect of it as well.
“The fact that Sid is starting to participate consistently in our team practices is real encouraging, and that suggests he’s a whole lot closer.”
Injury updates
Rust, who has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury in the second game of the season, took a step toward a return on Monday. He skated ahead of practice individually but did not stick around to work out with the main group. The coach said that until Rust rejoins the main group, a return is still off in the distance. His status remains “week-to-week.”
Malkin also skated before practice. General manager Ron Hextall said before the season he anticipates the center will miss at least the first two months of the year.