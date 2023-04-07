Reminiscent of an outlying data point in a high school statistics class, the unthinkable happened Thursday night: Kris Letang didn’t lead the Penguins in ice time.
That designation instead belonged to Jeff Petry, who logged 24:55 relative to Letang’s 23:35 in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. But as the hometown club has battled injuries to its defensemen in recent weeks, Letang has been pressed into even more game time than usual, even by his lofty standards.
As evidenced by his latest showing, a two-point night consisting of a goal and an assist, Letang’s 35-year-old body is holding up just fine despite the extended run coach Mike Sullivan has extended his way.
“He’s playing extremely well for us and he is playing heavy minutes for us on top of that,” Sullivan said. “He has such a high fitness level and his capacity to play heavy minutes is remarkable. He’s a fitness fanatic, and it seems like he doesn’t tire, he just continues to play.”
There have certainly been more taxing nights for Letang; for one, his much-celebrated 1,000th career game in the NHL, during which he was on the ice for more than half the contest — 30:34 in total — of a 4-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Letang’s production has certainly dipped at other junctures, which is evidenced by what is currently his lowest point output in a season since an injury-plagued 2016-17 campaign. But since the beginning of March, Letang has stepped up for a depleted Penguins blue line even in the aftermath of the second stroke of his career, the death of his father and a few injuries.
“Through ups and downs this year, he always comes back and plays as good as he can,” defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph said of Letang. “It’s unbelievable to have a teammate like that. Injuries or not, he’s going to show up and he’s going to try to put his 100% on the ice. That’s what we want, that’s what we need and that’s what he wants to be doing.”
The Penguins have been expected to score their most goals since the trade deadline whenever No. 58 is on the ice for 5-on-5 play, per Natural Stat Trick. The tangible results back up the advanced-analytics claim, since only Bryan Rust has a better goals-for ratio than Letang during that time frame.
This success, of course, comes with other duties on Letang’s laundry list. He continues to quarterback the top power play unit while getting extended time on the second penalty kill group.
“He’s such an important player for us, he plays in so many situations on both sides of the puck,” Sullivan said. “He drives offense in so many ways, 5-on-5 and on the power play. But, we also rely on him to defend. He’s playing against the other teams’ top players, he’s playing behind our top guys a lot of times.”
Of course, what’s made Letang an integral part of the Penguins’ success is the offensive skill set he possesses. A recent example of Letang’s well-documented goal-scoring prowess came in the first period Thursday night against a familiar face, Minnesota netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.
Letang’s goal, which broke a scoreless tie in the winning effort, guaranteed the defenseman a third 11-goal season despite playing in just 61 games.
“It was a tight angle and I was looking a little bit left for a pass, and I think [Fleury] started thinking I was going to pass and I just put it there,” Letang said. “Ended up being a lucky goal for me.”
In the Penguins’ latest victory, Letang finally got some reinforcements, too, in the form of Jan Rutta, who returned from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury to help beef up the blue line. But in the past few weeks, the coupling of Letang’s stonewall defensive efforts with his offense has nearly compensated for the void left by the steady lefty Marcus Pettersson, as well as deadline acquisition Dmitry Kulikov.
Just three games remain in the regular season, and if it were to end Friday night, the Penguins would be situated outside the playoffs due to their trailing of both the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers by a single point. In what has been a wildly inconsistent campaign by most metrics for the Penguins, a constant over the last month of the race to the season finale has been Letang, a notion that would’ve felt quite foolish earlier in the season given what he’s endured
As Sullivan pointed to, the often called-upon Letang has been up to all assigned tasks amid the Penguins’ ongoing stretch drive to the Stanley Cup playoffs. In a bid to secure either the Eastern Conference’s first or second wild card slot, they’ll continue to turn to Letang as they always seem to do when spring rolls around in Pittsburgh.
“We rely on him in so many situations,” Sullivan said. “I just think he thrives when the stakes get high.”