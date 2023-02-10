ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team wanted to make sure Friday night’s Senior Night game against Moshannon Valley was all about their lone senior — Kyle Kolesar.
The Warriors did just that, and Kolesar played his part too, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in an 83-49 victory over the Knights.
“It was Kyle’s night,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “We made the second half all about him. We don’t usually do that. He missed the first couple and then he didn’t miss after that.
“That is one Senior Night we will remember for sure. You always want to get your seniors as many points as possible. He’s the only one and he had a career high tonight.
“He’s been a four-year player for us. When we was a freshman when we won the ICC North and went to states last time. He’s the only one to get the chance to do it twice. It’s a credit to him. We love Kyle. He is very underrated. He does a lot of things for us.”
West Branch jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking advantage of 13 first-half Mo Valley turnovers to go up 49-24 at the half.
The Warriors did a good job limiting Knight senior Sam Howard, who has been on fire his last five games.
Howard had just two points in the first half, and finished the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“When you turn the ball over against a team that’s as aggressive and fast as West Branch is, and a team that shoots as well as they do, it’s going to be difficult,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Justin Rydbom. “We just couldn’t get going offensively either to match them. Whenever we can’t get buckets to fall and they are draining everything, that’s a testament to their kids and the effort they put in tonight.”
West Branch had all five starters scoring in the first quarter, as well as sixth man and three-point threat Zach McGonigal.
Lukas Colton led the Warriors with 13 first-half points and finished the game with 15.
Moshannon Valley’s Landyn Evans had nine in the first half, and finished the game as the team’s high scorer with 15 points.
“We did have some success underneath with Landyn,” said Rydbom. “He has worked really hard to become better in the post. He is really truly starting to realize what he can do down there. If he continues to develop his body and his presence in that part of that game. A kid that size is hard to defend.
“It was just one of those things that early in the game, we couldn’t get it into him. We had some open looks elsewhere but couldn’t get those shots to fall.”
West Branch continued to control the pace in the second half, keeping up with its regular gameplan, while also getting the ball to Kolesar several times.
“We have been part of a lot of Senior Night’s and sometimes it’s hard to get into the flow a little bit,” Clark said. “The flow was okay tonight. I’m glad we got out of it with a win. We were still making a lot of passes. That’s what we needed to do. I’m excited for the guys.
“That pretty much assures us of the ICC North title and it locks up the Moshannon Valley League co-title.
“Last year, we weren’t there, this year we are. It was a total team effort tonight.”
West Branch closed out the game on a 16-13 run, setting the final at 83-49.
Owen Koleno also had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Joel Evans had 12 points.
West Branch improved to 16-5 overall, 11-2 in the ICC and 7-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Williamsburg on Monday.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 0-22, 0-14 in the ICC and 0-8 in the MVL.
Moshannon Valley—49
K. Kephart 3 0-0 9, Hummel 3 0-0 9, Howard 3 2-2 10, Beish 0 0-0 0, Gardner 2 0-4 4, Evans 7 0-0 15, Reifer 0 2-2 2, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-8 49.
West Branch—83
Colton 6 1-2 15, Evans 6 0-0 12, Koleno 7 5-6 20, Tiracorda 1 0-0 3, Kolesar 8 0-0 20, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 8, D. McGonigal 3 0-0 8, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Fluck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 6-8 83.
Three-pointers: K. Kephart 3, Hummel 3, Howard 2, Evans.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 12 12 13—49
West Branch 25 24 18 16—83