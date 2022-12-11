ST. MARYS — Moshannon Valley’s Lucas Yarger (133) and Connor Williams (285) won titles Saturday at the St. Marys Kickoff Classic, leading the Black Knights to a fifth-place finish in the nine-team event.
Yarger pinned St. Marys’ A.J. Himes in 1:40 in the finals, while Williams also won by fall in his championship bout, stopping Southern Huntingdon’s Jeremiah Barron in 2:38.
Both Knights had byes in the quarterfinals before winning by fall in the semis — Yarger by tech and Williams via pin.
Mo Valley 215-pounder Tyler Lobb placed third, while Knight 121-pounder Roman Faulds and 172-pounder Dom Moore each took fourth. Lobb was 3-1 with two pins and a technical fall.
Sawyer Gallaher (152) added a fifth-place finish.
St. Marys won the team title by one point over runner-up Bellefonte (182-181). Punxsutawney (153), Southern Huntingdon (143) and Mo Valley (110) rounded out the Top 5.
The Black Knights are back in action Tuesday at Tussey Mountain.
Team Standings
1. St. Mary’s 182.0. 2. Bellefonte 181.0. 3. Punxsutawney 153.0. 4. Southern Huntingdon 143.0. 5. Moshannon Valley 110.0. 6. Oswayo Valley 39.5. 7. Erie 34.0. 8. Ridgway 30.0.
Round Robin Round 1
114—Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte) pinned Nina Twigg (Punxsutawney), 1:56
127—Ezra Swisher (Bellefonte) pinned Kyler Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 3:14. Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) pinned Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 1:48
139—Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley), 1:47
Round Robin Round 2
114—Beimel (St. Mary’s) pinned Twigg (Punxsutawney), 1:36
127—Swisher (Bellefonte) pinned Gould (Punxsutawney), 5:23. Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 3:35
139—Weaver (Bellefonte) pinned Albright (Moshannon Valley), 2:00
Round Robin Round 3
114—Beimel (St. Mary’s) pinned Garcia (Bellefonte), 0:18
127—Swisher (Bellefonte) pinned Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 1:03. Gould (Punxsutawney) pinned Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 2:53
139—Weaver (Bellefonte) pinned Harper (Southern Huntingdon), 1:41
Championship Round 1
172—Grant Jin (St. Mary’s) pinned Justin Whistle (Southern Huntingdon), 0:39
189—Noah Rice (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Wyatt Lamison (Moshannon Valley), 0:47
Championship Quarterfinals
107—Michael Copello (Ridgway) pinned Hunter Dobson (Punxsutawney), 1:13
121—Jackson Long (Bellefonte) pinned Michael Miller (St. Mary’s), 1:35
133—Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Nick Motter (Punxsutawney), 3:26. A.J. Himes (St. Mary’s) pinned Gavin DuFour (Bellefonte), 1:29
145—Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Austin Young (Ridgway), 2:54. David Kunselman (Punxsutawney) dec. Christian Hoops (Southern Huntingdon), 6-0. Jaden Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned Aaron Shawley (Bellefonte), 0:38. Ben Reynolds (St. Mary’s) dec. Gage Long (Bellefonte), 12-6
152—Jack McHail (Bellefonte) pinned Sawyer Gallaher (Moshannon Valley), 1:43. Brett Dean (Punxsutawney) pinned Cristo’bol Palma Pordo (Southern Huntingdon), 1:58. Andrew Wolfanger (St. Mary’s) maj. dec. Isaac Gall (Bellefonte), 13-0. Tristan Dilley (St. Mary’s) pinned Ezekiel Bennett (Punxsutawney), 5:37
160—Maxwell Murray (Bellefonte) pinned Landon Cook (St. Mary’s), 0:14
172—William Garrison (Bellefonte) pinned Samuel Vaughn (Erie), 0:58. Grant Miller (Punxsutawney) pinned Jin (St. Mary’s), 0:45. Hunter Chillelli (St. Mary’s) pinned Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley), 1:59. Eddie Williams (Erie) pinned Jacob Aldrich (Oswayo Valley), 2:36
189—Nash Irwin (Bellefonte) dec. Benji Truchan (Ridgway), 7-0. Rice (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Abram Austin (Oswayo Valley), 0:40. Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) pinned Evan Caskey (St. Mary’s), 0:13. Waylon Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned Joel Mehalic (Punxsutawney), 2:23
215—Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Aiden Shaffer (Punxsutawney), 0:36. Austin Fischer (Punxsutawney) pinned Chace McClendon (Erie), 3:23
285—Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Caleb Frazier (Bellefonte), 1:42. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Aiden McAlee (St. Mary’s), 1:07. Xavier Loredo (Erie) dec. Colton Perryman (Bellefonte), 6-5
Championship Semifinals
107—Wyatt Long (Bellefonte) dec. Michael Copello (Ridgway), 3-1. Andrew Coriaty (Oswayo Valley) won by tech. fall over Noah McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 2:00 (16-0)
121—Jackson Long (Bellefonte) pinned Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley), 0:27. Jordan Rutan (Punxsutawney) maj. dec. Jayce Walter (St. Mary’s), 13-1
133—Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley) won by tech. fall over Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon), 2:08 (15-0). A.J. Himes (St. Mary’s) pinned Ryder Cole (Southern Huntingdon), 0:53
145—Ben Reynolds (St. Mary’s) pinned Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon), 1:37. Jaden Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned David Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 0:42
152—Tristan Dilley (St. Mary’s) pinned Jack McHail (Bellefonte), 3:13. Andrew Wolfanger (St. Mary’s) pinned Brett Dean (Punxsutawney), 0:21
160—Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Maxwell Murray (Bellefonte), 4:27. John Elick (Punxsutawney) pinned Jalen Kurten (Moshannon Valley), 3:20
172—William Garrison (Bellefonte) maj. dec. Hunter Chillelli (St. Mary’s), 11-3. Grant Miller (Punxsutawney) pinned Eddie Williams (Erie), 0:18
189—Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) pinned Noah Rice (Southern Huntingdon), 4:38. Waylon Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned Nash Irwin (Bellefonte), 2:41
215—Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley), 7-1. Bryson Tucker (St. Mary’s) pinned Austin Fischer (Punxsutawney), 0:33
285—Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley) pinned Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon), 2:29. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Xavier Loredo (Erie), SV-1 5-3
Consolation Round 2
172—Whistle (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Vaughn (Erie), 0:48
189—Truchan (Ridgway) pinned Lamison (Moshannon Valley), 2:42
Consolation Round 3
145—Long (Bellefonte) pinned Young (Ridgway), 0:12. Hoops (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Shawley (Bellefonte), 4-1
152—Gall (Bellefonte) pinned Palma Pordo (Southern Huntingdon), 2:30. Gallaher (Moshannon Valley) pinned Bennett (Punxsutawney), 2:51
172—Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Whistle (Southern Huntingdon), 0:33. Aldrich (Oswayo Valley) won by inj. default over Jin (St. Mary’s)
189—Truchan (Ridgway) dec. Mehalic (Punxsutawney), 5-0. Austin (Oswayo Valley) pinned Caskey (St. Mary’s), 0:41
285—Perryman (Bellefonte) pinned McAlee (St. Mary’s), 1:50
Consolation Semifinals
107—McMath (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Dobson (Punxsutawney), 0:47
121—Walter (St. Mary’s) pinned Miller (St. Mary’s), 0:29
133—Knier (Southern Huntingdon) pinned DuFour (Bellefonte), 2:19. Cole (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Motter (Punxsutawney), 2:53
145—Long (Bellefonte) pinned Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 3:17. Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Hoops (Southern Huntingdon), 3:23
152—McHail (Bellefonte) dec. Gall (Bellefonte), 7-5. Dean (Punxsutawney) pinned Gallaher (Moshannon Valley), 1:33
160—Cook (St. Mary’s) pinned Kurten (Moshannon Valley), 4:27
172—Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Williams (Erie), 0:50. Chillelli (St. Mary’s) pinned Aldrich (Oswayo Valley), 2:01
189—Irwin (Bellefonte) pinned Austin (Oswayo Valley), 0:40. Rice (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Truchan (Ridgway), 7-0
215—Lobb (Moshannon Valley) won by tech. fall over McClendon (Erie), 4:34 (18-2). Fischer (Punxsutawney) pinned Shaffer (Punxsutawney), 1:27
285—Neudr (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Perryman (Bellefonte), 3-1. Loredo (Erie) pinned Frazier (Bellefonte), 3:12
Seventh Place
145—Shawley (Bellefonte) dec. Young (Ridgway), SV-1 4-2
152—Bennett (Punxsutawney) pinned Palma Pordo (Southern Huntingdon), 2:30
172—Whistle (Southern Huntingdon) won by forfeit over Jin (St. Mary’s)
189—Mehalic (Punxsutawney) pinned Caskey (St. Mary’s), 0:57
Fifth Place
133—DuFour (Bellefonte) maj. dec. Motter (Punxsutawney), 13-0
145—Kunselman (Punxsutawney) dec. Hoops (Southern Huntingdon), 12-7
152—Gallaher (Moshannon Valley) pinned Gall (Bellefonte), 3:21
172—Williams (Erie) pinned Aldrich (Oswayo Valley), 1:44
189—Truchan (Ridgway) pinned Austin (Oswayo Valley), 1:24
215—McClendon (Erie) pinned Shaffer (Punxsutawney), 3:00
285—Perryman (Bellefonte) pinned Frazier (Bellefonte), 1:04
Third Place
107—Copello (Ridgway) maj. dec. McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 9-1
121—Walter (St. Mary’s) pinned Faulds (Moshannon Valley), 2:38
133—Knier (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Cole (Southern Huntingdon), 1:40
145—Long (Bellefonte) pinned Leidy (Southern Huntingdon), 1:24
152—McHail (Bellefonte) pinned Dean (Punxsutawney), 0:35
160—Murray (Bellefonte) pinned Cook (St. Mary’s), 2:59
172—Chillelli (St. Mary’s) pinned Moore (Moshannon Valley), 2:57
189—Rice (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Irwin (Bellefonte), 0:44
215—Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Fischer (Punxsutawney), 2:09
285—Neudr (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Loredo (Erie), 2:07
Championship Finals
107—Coriaty (Oswayo Valley) pinned Long (Bellefonte), 1:51
121—Rutan (Punxsutawney) dec. Long (Bellefonte), 8-5
133—Yarger (Moshannon Valley) pinned Himes (St. Mary’s), 1:40
145—Wehler (St. Mary’s) dec. Reynolds (St. Mary’s), 4-3
152—Wolfanger (St. Mary’s) dec. Dilley (St. Mary’s), 6-5
160—Elick (Punxsutawney) pinned Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon), 2:22
172—Miller (Punxsutawney) pinned Garrison (Bellefonte), 0:59
189—Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned Martz (Punxsutawney), 1:58
215—Tucker (St. Mary’s) dec. Hart (Southern Huntingdon), 8-6
285—Williams (Moshannon Valley) pinned Barron (Southern Huntingdon), 2:38