The 58th meeting of Glendale and Moshannon Valley on the gridiron will be a bit odd as both teams are coming off Week 3 matchups that had to be finished Monday after lightning halted each of their games Friday night.
That presented the Vikings and Knights with some challenges in preparation on a short week, although Mo Valley head coach Chris Davison didn’t mind that.
“The real concerns come when you have injuries,” Chris Davidson said. “Can you get them healed in a short amount of time? We luckily didn’t have any (Monday). But our staff does a good job of getting prepped for our opponents as early as possible. I like short weeks, less time for nonsense to creep in, gotta get locked in right away.”
Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler says with both teams being in the same boat, there really shouldn’t be much of an advantage, other than possibly the Knights being in a better place mentally.
“A short week is always a challenge, especially when depth is a concern,” Trexler said. “Since both teams faced the same issue of finishing last week’s game on Monday, it shouldn’t be to anyone’s advantage physically. Mentally, you would have to give the advantage to Mo Valley as each of our games had different outcomes on Monday.”
The Inter County Conference matchup will be played at CNB Bank Stadium.
Other ICC games this week include Curwensville and West Branch each looking for their first wins.
The Golden Tide travel to face also winless Southern Huntingdon, while the Warriors host Mount Union.
Clearfield goes on the road to play Bellefonte, and Philipsburg-Osceola welcomes Penns Valley to town in old Mountain League and now Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchups.
Here are capsule previews of each game:
Clearfield (2-1) at Bellefonte (0-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield has won three straight games and holds a 39-29-1 series edge. The Bison have outscored the Raiders by an average of 50-10 over the past three games.
LAST MEETING: The Bison led 42-0 at the half on the way to a 55-16 win last season. Clearfield piled up 374 yards and seven rushing TDs.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 43, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7: Carter Chamberlain ran 10 times for 84 yards and three scores to lead the Bison to the win in a game that was called 8 seconds into the fourth quarter due to lightning. BISHOP GUILFOYLE 49, BELLEFONTE 6: The Red Raiders allowed 401 yards of offense and surrendered seven first-half touchdowns in the loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins, Will Domico and Carter Freeland. Bellefonte’s Liam Halterman and Sherman Lowry.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to protect the ball and swarm the ball carrier,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “Each players needs to focus on winning their individual battle each play. If each player can win their individual battle then the team score will take care of itself.”
Curwensville (0-3) at Southern Huntingdon (0-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rockets have won the only two meetings between the programs.
LAST MEETING: Southern Huntingdon outscored the Tide 27-6 in the second half on the way to a 47-20 victory last season.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 36, CURWENSVILLE 15: Je’Saun Robinson ran 15 times for 69 yards and four scores and caught five passes for 92 yards and another TD to lead the Trojans to the win. The Tide turned the ball over four times. MOSHANNON VALLEY 54, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 0: The Rockets ran for negative 75 yards, while allowing nearly 600 yards of total offense to the Knights in the shutout loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Tyler Dunn, Braden Holland, Connor Luzier and Hunter Tkacik. Southern Huntingdon’s Caleb Greenland, Eli Rice and Cohen Snyder.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “On defense, we must stop the run and make them one dimensional,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “After that, we can pin our ears back and rush the passer. On offense, we need to dominate at the line of scrimmage. We will rely on our offensive line to lead the way.”
Glendale (0-3) at Moshannon Valley (2-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights lead 35-21-1, but the Vikings have won four of the past six contests.
LAST MEETING: Tanner Kephart and Levi Knuth combined for 271 yards rushing and each scored two TDs to lead the Knights to a 29-15 victory last season.
LAST WEEK: . MOSHANNON VALLEY 54, SOUTHERN HUNTIGDON 0: The Black Knights piled up 586 yards of total offense, getting 204 yards on the ground and four rushing TDs from Kephart in the blowout win. JUNIATA VALLEY 28, GLENDALE 6: A blocked punt that set the Hornets up at the Viking 12 and a fumble return for a touchdown by Juniata Valley led to the final 14 points in the last 6:15 of what was a close game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Sam Shipley and Luke Yarger. Glendale’s Troy Misiura, Connor Potutschnig and Brady Vereshack
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Control of the line of scrimmage.” Mo Valley head coach Chris Davidson said. “Glendale is scrappy and when you have a rivalry game such as this every detail matters. This will be a fun Battle at the Bank.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Both communities are very supportive of their programs and I know from being involved over the past few years that this is a throw-the-records-out-the-bus-window type of game,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Minus our mental errors, I have been very proud of our effort and resolve. I have no doubt if we stay committed that everything will rise into place. I expect a very physical game, and have no doubt that we will be ready to go.”
Penns Valley (2-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rams have won the past 10 meetings to take a 12-9 series edge.
LAST MEETING: Penns Valley, which led 35-0 at the half, got 186 yards and four TDs rushing from Ty Watson in a 41-14 victory last season.
LAST WEEK: BALD EAGLE AREA 28, PENNS VALLEY 23: The Rams led 17-0 after one quarter, but surrendered 26 second-half points to suffer their first loss of the season. CLEARFIELD 44, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7: The Mounties fumbled the ensuing kickoff after Clearfield’s initial score and trailed 13-0 before running an offensive snap. It was the first of three turnovers that led to Bison points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penss Valley’s John Meyer, Jackson Romig and Ty Watson. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jakodi Jones, Sam McDonald and Zack Meyers.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to play with more intensity and eliminate mental mistakes that take us out the game early on,” P-O head football coach Jeff Vroman said.
Mount Union (2-1) at West Branch (0-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Trojans lead the series 25-11
LAST MEETING: Bryce Danish threw for 234 yards and three scores and Je-Saun Robinson added a Pick-6 in the Trojans 27-7 victory in 2022.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 36, CURWENSVILLE 15: Je’Saun Robinson ran 15 times for 69 yards and four scores and caught five passes for 92 yards and another TD to lead the Trojans to the win. CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 27, WEST BRANCH 19: The Bulldogs shut out the Warriors 14-0 in the second half to defeat West Branch, which got over 300 yards passing from Tyler Biggans.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mount Union’s Bryce Danish, Je’Saun Robinson and Josh Ryan. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Frankie Leskovansky, Wyatt Schwiderske and Azadio Vargas.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to contain their speed,” West Branch head coach Michael Nines said. “They have very fast players in a lot of positions.”