PATTON — The Moshannon Valley baseball team hammered host Cambria Heights 11-2 on Thursday.
Michael Kitko led the Black Knights’ 12-hit attack with four. He belted a home run and two doubles, while scoring two runs and knocking in two.
Ethan Webb had three hits, including a triple, while Zach Witherow added two hits, one a double, and scored three runs.
Landyn Evans had two RBIs.
Webb picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on just two hits. He walked six batters and struck out three.
Mo Valley evened its record at 6-6.
The Black Knights host Glendale Monday.
Moshannon Valley—11
O’Donnell lf 4110, Delattre cf 0100, Kephart cf-p 5111, Kitko 5242, Witherow ss 4321, Webb p-lf 5131, Evans 1b 3012, Hansel 2b 4000, Nelson dh 3100, Gregg 3b 1000, Hummell rf 2000, Lukehart rf 1100. Totals: 37-11-12-7.
Cambria Heights—2
Hite ss 2100, Ford p-1b 3000, Jasper 3b 3022, Zaliznock 1000, Patterson 1b-p 3000, Westrick c 2000, Nelen cf 3000, Elias rf 2000, H. Nelen lf 2100, DellaValle 2b 2000, Bender 1010. Totals: 24-2-3-2.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 340 101 2—2 11 2
Cambria Hts. 001 010 0—2 3 5
LOB—Moshannon Valley 10, Cambria Heights 6. 2B—Witherow, Kitko 2; Jasper. 3B—Webb. HR—Kitko. SB—Witherow 2, Webb 2, O’Donnell 3, Kephart; Hite. CS—Hummell. HBP—Witherow (by Patterson).
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Webb—6 iP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Kephart—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Cambria Heights: Ford—3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Patterson—3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Webb (2-1). LP—Ford.