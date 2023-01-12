HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team picked up its first dual meet win of the season Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium with a 43-12 victory over Bellwood-Antis.
The Black Knights received six forfeits, while the teams split four contested bouts.
Jalen Kurten (160) won by decision for the Knights, while Tyler Lobb (215) recorded a major decision.
Autumn Shoff (107), Roman Faulds (127), Lucas Yarger (133), Nick Albright (139), Sawyer Gallaher (152) and Dom Moore (189) won by forfeit.
Mo Valley is back in action Saturday at the Claysburg Duals.
Moshannon Valley 43,
Bellwood-Antis 12
133—Lucas Yarger, MV, won by forfeit (6-0).
139—Nicholas Albright, MV, won by forfeit (12-0).
145—Elias Alley, BA won by forfeit (12-6).
152—Sawyer Gallaher, MV, won by forfeit (18-6).
160—Jalen Kurten, MV, dec. Kolben Alley, BA, 7-0 (21-6).
172—Hunter Foor, BA, dec. Skyler Williams, MV, 5-3 (21-9).
189—Dominic Moore, MV, won by forfeit (27-9).
215—Tyler Lobb, MV, maj. dec. Christian Jennings, 8-0 (31-9).
285—Ethan Norris, BA, dec. Connor Williams, MV, 7-3 (31-12).
107—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit (37-12).
114—No bout (37-12).
121—Roman Faulds, MV, won by forfeit (43-12).
127—No bout. (43-12).