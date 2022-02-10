HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team bolted out to a 14-5 lead over visiting Claysburg-Kimmel Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium and went on to score a 57-36 victory over the Bulldogs.
Sam Howard led the Knights with 16 points. Michael Kitko (15) and Chase Shoemaker (10) were also in double figures, while Kadin Hansel netted 9.
Mo Valley improved to 4-15 overall and 3-11 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights host Williamsburg this evening.
Claysburg-Kimmel—36
Ritchey 1 3-4 5, Mauk 2 0-0 6, W. Buell 5 0-0 15, Barr 0 0-0 0, Emeigh 2 0-2 4, Francone 0 0-0 0, Sacchitella 0 0-0 0, P. Buell 2 0-0 6, A. Walters 0 0-2 0, G. Walters 0 0-0 0, Napolitano 0 0-0 0, Ebersole 0 0-0 0, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Granville 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-8 36.
Moshannon Valley—57
Kitko 7 1-2 15, Hansel 2 3-4 7, Webb 3 0-1 7, Howard 6 4-5 16, Shoemaker 5 0-2 10, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-14 57.
Three-pointers: W. Buell 5, Mauk 2, P. Buell 2; Kitko 3, Hansel 2, Webb.
Score by Quarters
Claysburg 5 6 12 13—36
Mo Valley 14 14 10 19—57