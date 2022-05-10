HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team led 3-2 after one inning against visiting Juniata Valley on Tuesday, but were outscored 7-1 in the final six innings to fall 9-4.
Zach Witherow plated three runs with a homer, while Michael Kitko had the other RBI.
Tanner Kephart had two hits, including a double.
Kaydin Hansel took the loss, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks.
Moshannon Valley fell to 7-7 overall and 5-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Knights host Williamsburg Thursday.
Juniata Valley—9
Morningstar 3b 4011, Rodkey lf 3210, Johnson p-ss 2211, Allison cf 3112, Wilson c 4012, Sodmont 2b 2000, Shea 2b 1000, Edwards 1b 4221, Miller rf 2000, Soder 1000, Deihl rf 0100, Couch ss-p 1101. Totals: 27-9-7-8.
Moshannon Valley—4
O’Donnell lf 3100, Kephart cf 4120, Kitko 2b-ss-rf 4101, Witherow ss-p 3113, Webb c 4010, Hansel p-2b Evans 1b 3000, Lukehart dh 3000, Gregg 3b 2000, Hummel rf 0000. Totals: 29-4-4-4.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 215 001 0—9 7 5
Mo Valley 300 000 1—4 4 0
LOB—Juniata Valley 4, Mo Valley 7. 2B—Kephart. HR—Edwards. Witherow. HBP—Rodkey. Gregg. SB—Johnson 3, Rodkey 3, Deihl. O’Donnell, Kitko, Kephart.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Johnson—6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO. Couch—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Hansel—2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Witherow—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Johnson. LP—Hansel (0-1).