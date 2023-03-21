HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow threw all but one out on Tuesday afternoon to help lead the Knights to a 2-0 victory over Harmony in their season opener.
Witherow allowed just three hits and three walks, while striking out 14. Landyn Evans got the final out for the save.
Tanner Kephart had a double, while Witherow and Evans scored the two runs.
Dom Moore and Zach Reifer each had an RBI in the win.
Jack Bracken, who threw three innings of relief, took the loss. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks.
Cohlton Fry, Bracken and JJ Sward had the hits for the Owls.
Moshannon Valley (1-0, 1-0) hosts Bellwood-Antis today. Harmony (0-1, 0-1) hosts Ferndale Friday.
Harmony—0
Fry c 3010, Maseto p-ss 2000, Bracken ss-p 3010, Tarnow cf 3000, Hutton 1b 2000, Sward 3b 3010, Bailey 2b 3000, Pearce lf 3000, Perusso rf 1000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
Moshannon Valley—2
O’Donnell ss-3b 3000, Kephart cf 3010, Witherow p-ss 3110, Evans 1b-p 2100, Lobb 3b-1b 2010, Moore c 3011, Hummel rf 1000, Phillips rf 1000, Wells lf 1000, Reifer 2b 1001, Howard 2b 1000. Totals: 21-2-4-2.
Score by Innings
Harmony 000 000 0—0 3 0
Mo Valley 000 110 x—2 4 0
LOB—Harmony 5, Mo Valley 7. 2B—Kephart. SB—Bracken, Maseto 2, Sward. Lobb. CS—Perusso. Lobb. HBP—Hummel, Reifer.
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bracken—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Mo Valley: Witherow—6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO. Evans—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Witherow (1-0). LP—Bracken (0-1). S—Evans (1)