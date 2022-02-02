HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team used a big second half on Wednesday night to power past Northern Cambria on Senior Night.
The Knights were able to start Skylar Kephart, who has missed the entire season with a knee injury. Kephart, along with Cooper Dunlap, Kadin Hansel, Michael Kitko, Chase Shoemaker and Ethan Webb, were all honored as part of Senior Night festivities.
Kitko and Hansel each had 10 points for Moshannon Valley.
The Knights were led by Sam Howard’s 26 points.
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-14 overall. The Knights host Mount Union on Friday.
Northern Cambria—44
Taylor 3 2-2 10, Kudlaweic 0 1-2 1, Myers 4 0-0 10, Wiewiora 2 3-4 7, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Dolansky 1 1-5 3, Dumm 5 0-1 11, Shutty 0 0-0 0, Dolney 0 0-0 0, Messina 0 0-0 0, Pershing 1 0-0 2, Fry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-14 44.
Moshannon Valley—55
Kitko 3 2-2 10, Hansel 3 3-4 10, Webb 0 2-4 2, Howard 10 5-8 26, Shoemaker 0 3-6 3, Hummel 1 0-1 2, Beish 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, S. Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 15-25 55.
Three-pointers: Taylor 2, Myers 2, Dumm. Kitko 2, Hansel, Howard.
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 11 17 8 7—44
Mo Valley 17 10 13 15—55