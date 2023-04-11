HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team dropped an 8-2 decision to Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
Tyler Lobb led the Knights with two hits and an RBI.
Zach Witherow took the loss, allowing eight runs (just three earned) on nine hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.
Mo Valley dipped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights visit Williamsburg Thursday.
Juniata Valley—8
Rodkey cf-p 3220, Couch p-2b 5022, Edwards 1b-ss 5000, Robinson c 4000, Buckley rf 3220, Deihl lf 3012, T. Thompson 1000, L. Thompson ss-cf 4000, Dick 1b 4010, Harbst 3b 3110, Shea 0000. Totals: 35-8-9-4.
Moshannon Valley—2
O’Donnell 2b-p 3110, Kephart cf 1100, Witherow p-2b 3011, Lobb 3021, Moore c 3010, Wells 3000, Phillips lf 2000, Delattre lf 1000, Reifer ss 2000. Totals: 23-2-6-2.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 013 004 0—8 9 0
Mo Valley 100 001 0—2 6 5
Errors—Reifer 2, Hummel, O’Donnell, Lobb. HBP—Rodkey, Shea, Buckley; O’Donnell, Witherow 2. SB—Deihl, Gibson, Harbst 2, L. Thompson, Rodkey 2, Hoover, Buckley. WP—Witherow.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Couch—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Rodkey—2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO; O’Donnell—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Couch. LP—Witherow.