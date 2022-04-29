HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team dropped a 10-4 decision to visiting Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.
Ethan Webb had three hits for the Knights, while Jacob O’Donnell smacked a triple and recorded three RBIs. Zach Witherow added two hits.
With the loss, Mo Valley slipped to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Black Knights host West Branch on Monday.
Claysburg-Kimmel—10
Imler 3b-ss 5122, W. Buell ss-p 5100, Douglas 1b-3b 4012, Weakland pr 0100, Simpson p-1b 2110, Francona c 5033, Bauman lf 3111, P. Buell 2b 3110, Ebersole rf 2100, Oakes cf 2312. Totals: 31-10-10-10.
Moshannon Valley—4
Witherow ss 3120, Webb p-2b 4130, Hansel 2b-p 2000, Nelson 1b 2000, Kitko dh 3100, O’Donnell c-cf 3013, Kephart 3b 2100, Evans 1b-p 3011, Delattre lf 2000, Lukehart ph 1000, Collins rf 3000. Totals: 28-4-7-4.
Score by Innings
Claysburg 052 120 0—10 10 2
Mo Valley 000 130 0— 4 7 2
LOB—Claysburg-Kimmel 10, Moshannon Valley 6. 2B—Imler, Simpson. 3B—O’Donnell. HBP—Oakes (by Hansel); Witherow (by Simpson). SB—P. Buell, Imler, Bauman 3, Oakes, Simpson; Kephart 2, Webb 3, Witherow. CS—Collins. WP—Simpson 2.
Pitching
Claysburg-Kimmel: Simpson—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; W. Buell—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Webb—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Hansel—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Evans—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Simpson. LP—Webb (1-1).