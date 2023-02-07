WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 69-47 on Tuesday,
Sam Howard led the Knights with 19 points. Landyn Evans added 12.
The Black Knights slipped to 0-20 overall and 0-13 in the ICC.
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Moshannon Valley—47
K. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Hummel 3 0-0 6, Howard 7 4-5 19, Beish 2 0-0 4, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Evans 6 0-0 12, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 47.
Williamsburg—69
Kagarise 7 0-1 16, Brantner 0 1-2 1, Brumbaugh 0 1-2 1, Keith 1 0-0 2, Zehner 2 0-0 5, Gorsuch 11 2-2 25, Royer 7 2-4 19. Totals: 28 6-13 69.
Three-pointers: Howard; Kagarise 2, Zehner, Gorsuch, Royer 3.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 11 14 10 12—47
Williamsburg 16 24 25 4—69