WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 69-47 on Tuesday,

Sam Howard led the Knights with 19 points. Landyn Evans added 12.

The Black Knights slipped to 0-20 overall and 0-13 in the ICC.

Mo Valley is back in action Thursday at Philipsburg-Osceola.

Moshannon Valley—47

K. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Hummel 3 0-0 6, Howard 7 4-5 19, Beish 2 0-0 4, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Evans 6 0-0 12, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 47.

Williamsburg—69

Kagarise 7 0-1 16, Brantner 0 1-2 1, Brumbaugh 0 1-2 1, Keith 1 0-0 2, Zehner 2 0-0 5, Gorsuch 11 2-2 25, Royer 7 2-4 19. Totals: 28 6-13 69.

Three-pointers: Howard; Kagarise 2, Zehner, Gorsuch, Royer 3.

Score by Quarters

Mo Valley 11 14 10 12—47

Williamsburg 16 24 25 4—69

Tags

Trending Food Videos