HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was outscored 28-6 in the second quarter Monday against Williamsburg and fell to the Blue Pirates by a score of 83-49.
Landyn Evans led the Knights with 17 points, while Sam Howard added 15.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights are back in action Friday at Northern Cambria.
Williamsburg—83
Kagarise 8 5-7 24, Isenberg 0 2-2 2, Brantner 1 1-2 3, Brumbaugh 2 2-2 6, J. Zehner 4 0-1 9, Gorsuch 3 4-4 11, E. Zehner 2 0-0 4, Royer 7 2-2 18 Merritts 1 0-0 3, Parks 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 16-20 83.
Mo Valley—49
Hummel 2 0-0 4, K. Kephart 1 3-4 6, Howard 6 2-2 15, Beish 2 0-1 4, Evans 8 1-2 17, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 1-2 1, Lin 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 7-11 49.
Three-pointers: Kagarise 3, J. Zehner, Gorsuch, Royer 2, Merritts; K. Kephart, Howard.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 23 28 19 13—83
Mo Valley 19 6 9 15—49