HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team dropped to 1-2 on the season after a 14-5 loss to visiting Northern Cambria on Monday.
Tanner Kephart paced the Black Knights with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs. Tyler Lobb added two hits, while Zach Reifer belted a double and knocked in two.
Mo Valley is back in action today at West Branch.
Northern Cambria—14
Valleria cf 4311, Bougher ss-p 3412, Weiwiora c 4031, Yachtis lf 3000, Gisler lf 1400, Messina 2b-ss 5024, Gisler p 2000, Fry 2b 2000, Dumm rf 3000, Lockard 1000, Pershing 1b 2100, Shutty 1b 1110, Dolney 3b-p 2100, Weaver 3b 1000. Totals: 34-14-8-8.
Moshannon Valley—5
O’Donnell lf-cf 3210, Kephart cf-p 4032, Witherow ss-p 3000, Evans 1b 4000, Lobb 3b 3210, Moore p-c 3110, Phillips rf 1000, Hummel rf 1000, Delattre lf 1000, Wells c-rf 2000, Reifer 2b 3112. Totals: 28-5-8-4.
Score by Innings
No. Cambria 301 450 1—14 8 1
Mo Valley 101 200 1— 5 8 5
Errors—Fry; Hummel, Lobb, Witherow 2, Evans. 2B—Weiwiora, Messina 2; Reifer, Kephart 2. HBP—Weiwoira (by Kephart); Delattre (by Gisler).
Pitching
Northern Cambria: Bougher—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO; Gisler—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 SO; Dolney—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 SO.
Moshannon Valley: O’Donnell—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO; Kephart—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 SO; Witherow—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO; Moore—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 4 SO.
WP—Gisler. LP—Moore (0-1).