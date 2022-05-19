ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley baseball team fell in the District 6 class A quarterfinals on Thursday, dropping a 12-1, 6-inning decision to host Juniata Valley.
The Knights got off to a good start, scoring a run in the top of the first when Jacob O’Donnell singled and scored later in the inning on a Tanner Kephart groundout.
Unfortunately for the Knights, O’Donell’s leadoff single was the lone hit they got off Brad Allison, who tossed a complete-game, 1-hitter. He struck out 13 and didn’t walk a batter.
Zach Witherow pitched five innings for the Knights, giving up six earned runs on nine hits, while walking two batters and striking out seven.
Mo Valley ended its season with a record of 9-9.
Juniata Valley advances to play top seeded Bishop McCort in the D-6 semifinals.
Moshannon Valley—1
O’Donnell ss 3110, Kephart cf-p 3001, Hansel 2b 3000, Witherow p-ss 2000, Evans 1b 2000, Gregg c 2000, Hummel 3b 2000, Phillips rf 2000, Delattre lf 2000. Totals: 21-1-1-1.
Juniata Valley—12
Morningstar lf 3320, Rodkey cf 2101, Johnson 3335, Allison p 3001, Wilson c 4133, Sodmont 2b 2000, Edwards 1b 3110, Soder 2021, Hoover 0000, Buckley 0000, Beck 1010, Miller III 1000, Couch 3b 2201, Deihl cr 0100. Totals: 26-12-12-12.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 100 000— 1 1 0
Juniata Valley 231 105—12 12 2
LOB—Moshannon Valley 2, Juniata Valley 4. 2B—Edwards, Johnson. HR—Johnson, Wilson. SAC—Rodkey. SF—Allison. HBP—Rodkey. SB—Diehl, Morningstar, Johnson 2.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Kephart—1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Juniata Valley: Allison—6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Allison. LP—Witherow (3-2)