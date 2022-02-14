HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team finished the season with a 75-55 loss to visiting Mount Union on Monday night.

Sam Howard led the Knights with 17 points. Teammate Tanner Kephart added 13.

Moshannon Valley finished the season at 4-17 overall and 3-13 in the Inter County Conference.

Mount Union—75

Danish 3 2-3 9, Cuff 6 0-0 12, Brumbaugh 5 0-0 14, Wilson 11 1-2 23, Delo 5 1-3 13, Barksdale 0 0-0 0, Knable 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 4-8 75.

Moshannon Valley—55

Kitko 4 0-0 11, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Webb 1 3-4 5, Howard 7 2-4 17, Shoemaker 1 1-2 3, Beish 0 0-0 0, Kephart 5 1-2 13, Dunlap 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 7-12 55.

Three-pointers: Danish, Brumbaugh 4, Delo 2, Knable. Kitko 3, Hansel, Howard, Kephart 2, Dunlap.

Score by Quarters

Mount Union 16 18 20 21—75

Mo Valley 10 20 10 15—55

Tags

Trending Food Videos