HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team finished the season with a 75-55 loss to visiting Mount Union on Monday night.
Sam Howard led the Knights with 17 points. Teammate Tanner Kephart added 13.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 4-17 overall and 3-13 in the Inter County Conference.
Mount Union—75
Danish 3 2-3 9, Cuff 6 0-0 12, Brumbaugh 5 0-0 14, Wilson 11 1-2 23, Delo 5 1-3 13, Barksdale 0 0-0 0, Knable 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 4-8 75.
Moshannon Valley—55
Kitko 4 0-0 11, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Webb 1 3-4 5, Howard 7 2-4 17, Shoemaker 1 1-2 3, Beish 0 0-0 0, Kephart 5 1-2 13, Dunlap 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 7-12 55.
Three-pointers: Danish, Brumbaugh 4, Delo 2, Knable. Kitko 3, Hansel, Howard, Kephart 2, Dunlap.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 16 18 20 21—75
Mo Valley 10 20 10 15—55