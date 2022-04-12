ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley baseball team scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday to pick up a 3-1 victory over host Juniata Valley.
Zach Witherow doubled in Ethan Webb for the first run of the eighth, then scored later in the inning on a throwing error. Webb started the rally with a walk and hustled to second base when ball 4 got away from the catcher.
Michael Kitko got the win after tossing the first seven innings and allowing just an unearned run on two hits, while walking one batter and striking out 11. Witherow tossed a scoreless eighth to earn his second save of the season.
Kitko also had a double and an RBI.
Mo Valley had five hits in the game, but struck out 18 times against two Juniata Valley pitchers.
The Black Knights improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the ICC.
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday, hosting Harmony.
Moshannon Valley—3
O’Donnell lf 4010, Kephart cf 4110, Webb c 2110, Kitko p-ss 4011, Witherow ss-p 4111, Hansel 2b 4000, Evans 1b 2000, Nelson 1b 2000, Hummel rf 3000, Gregg 3b 2000. Totals: 31-3-5-2.
Juniata Valley—1
Morningstar lf 4010, Johnson ss 4000, Wilson c 4000, Edwards 1b 3000, Allison p-cf 3100, Sodmont 2b 2011, Rodkey cf-p 1000, Miller III rf 3000, Couch 3b 1000. Totals: 25-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 100 02—3 5 1
Juniata Valley 000 000 10—1 2 2
LOB—Mo Valley 3. Juniata Valley 5. 2B—Witherow, Kitko. HBP—Gregg (by Allison), Rodkey (by Kitko), Couch (by Rodkey). SAC—Rodkey, Couch.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Kitko—7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO; Witherow—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Allison—6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 16 SO; Rodkey—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Kitko (2-0). LP—Rodkey. Save—Witherow (2)