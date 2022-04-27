HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team got a gem on the mound from Zach Witherow in a 7-0 victory over Bellwood on Tuesday afternoon.
Witherow allowed just two hits and struck out six in a seven-inning performance.
Michael Kitko went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Tanner Kephart had two hits and two RBIs.
Tristan Gregg and Christian Nelson each had two hits. Ethan Webb added a double.
Moshannon Valley improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights travel to West Branch today.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Kost ss-2b 2000, Dorminy cf 3000, Guyer dh 3010, Cobaugh 2b 0000, Luensmann 1b 3000, Cacciotti 3000, Pier c 3010, Ridgway rf 2000, Kovac 1000, Berkowitz p-ss 3000, Walls p 0000, Gibbons lf 2000, Swogger ph 1000. Totals: 26-0-2-0.
Moshannon Valley—7
Kephart cf 4122, O’Donnell lf 3210, Webb c 4121, Kitko ss 4033, Witherow p 3001, Hansel 2b 2010, Evans 1b 3010, Gregg 3b 3220, Nelson dh 2120, Hummel rf 0000. Totals: 28-7-14-7.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 000 000 0—0 2 0
Mo Valley 101 113 x—7 14 0
LOB—Bellwood 6, Mo Valley 7. 2B—Kitko, Webb. SF—Witherow. HBP—Hansel, Nelson. SB—Hansel, Kephart, O’Donnell, Nelson.
Pitching
Bellwood: Berkowitz—4 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Walls—2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Mo Valley: Witherow—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Witherow (2-0). LP—Berkowitz.