HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley defeated Glendale 12-2 on Monday in six innings.
Tanner Kephart pitched five innings for the Knights, striking out 15 batters and allowing just one run on one hit and two walks.
Moshannon Valley was led by Ethan Webb, who had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs.
Jacob O’Donnell added an RBI, a double, a triple and three runs scored.
Kephart also had two RBIs on a double, while Michael Kitko had two hits and scored twice.
Tristan Gregg added two RBIs.
Glendale’s Jacob Lukehart had the lone RBI on a double.
Troy Misiura took the loss for the Vikings after giving up four runs on three hits and two walks in three innings of work.
Glendale dropped to 0-13 overall, 0-10 in the Inter County Conference and 0-7 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings host Mount Union today.
Moshannon Valley improved to 7-6 overall, 5-6 in the ICC and 2-4 in the MVL. The Knights travel to Juniata Valley today.
Glendale—2
Misiura p-1b 2000, Potutschnig c 2100, Holes ss-p-rf 2000, Davis cf 2100, J. Lukehart rf-lf 3011, Ruffaner 3b 3000, McGarvey 1b-ss 3000, Visnofsky lf 1000, Kitko lf-p 1000, Sutton 2b 1000, Gallaher 2b 1000. Totals: 21-2-1-1.
Moshannon Valley—12
O’Donnell cf 4321, Kephart p-lf 5212, Kitko 3b-1b-p 3221, Witherow ss 1200, Webb c-3b 3122, Evans 1b-p-1b 3100, Hansel 2b 4010, DeLattre lf 2000, Gregg c 2112, S. Lukehart rf 2000, Phillips cr 0000. Totals: 29-12-9-8.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 101— 2 1 4
Mo Valley 202 107—12 9 1
LOB—Glendale 5, Moshannon Valley 9. 2B—J. Lukehart. Kitko, Kephart, Webb, O’Donnell, Hansel. 3B—O’Donnell. SB—Misiura, Davis. HBP—S. Lukehart 2, Webb, Witherow. SB—Kitko 2. Kephart 4, O’Donnell 2.
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Holes—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Kitko—0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Kephart—5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO. Evans—0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Kitko—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Kephart (1-1). LP—Misiura (0-7).