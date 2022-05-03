MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley baseball team managed just three hits against Mount Union in a 10-0 loss in six innings.
Michael Kitko took the loss for the Knights, who dropped to 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the Inter County Conference.
Moshannon Valley travels to Harmony today.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf-cf 3000, Kephart cf-ss 3000, Kitko p-ss-lf 2010, Witherow 2b 2000, Webb c 2020, Evans 1b 2000, Hansel ss-p 2000, Hummel rf 1000, Nelson dh 2000. Totals: 19-0-3-0.
Mount Union—10
Danish cf 4120, Donaldson ss 4210, Knable c 4111, Hunsinger 3b 3010, Weirich 3b 0100, Scott dh 3100, Atherton p 2111, Wilson 1b 3220, Plank lf 3011, L. Chrisemer 2b 2001, W. Chrisemer cr 0100. Totals: 28-10-9-4.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 000— 0 3 5
Mount Union 300 142—10 9 0
Errors—Gregg 2, Kitko. Hunsinger. LOB—Moshannon Valley 2, Mount Union 4. 2B—Danish 2. SF—L. Chrisemer. SB—Hummel. Plank, Donaldson 2, Weirich, W. Chrisemer, Wilson 3. CS—Webb.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Hansel—2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Mount Union: Atherton—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Atherton. LP—Kitko (2-3).