BROOKVILLE — Clearfield’s Karson Kline won a pair of events (110 and 300 hurdles) at Friday’s District 9 Track and Field Championships, while Isaac Samsel earned one as well, repeating as the gold medalist in the javelin.
Kline and Samsel were the only Bison to to stand atop the podium and punch their tickets to the PIAA Championships, but a total of 23 different athletes earned medals by placing in the top 5 of their individual events or Top 3 in a relay.
“I am very proud of all my athletes,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “They have worked so hard this season, put the time in learning technique and it finally paid off with 23 different athletes winning a medal.”
Kline led the way, winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.99 and the 300 hurdles in a time of 40.60. His closest competition came in the form of teammate Brady Collins, who was the runner-up in each event. Bison Caleb Wilt helped Clearfield dominate the hurdles by taking fourth in both.
Kline also placed third in the 200 dash, while Collins was third in the 400. The duo also teamed with Wilt and Tyler Olson to place second in the 4x400 relay.
Samsel was the clear winner in the javelin, successfully defending his crown with a throw of 145-11, which was 25 feet farther than second place. Samsel was also second in the shot put, coming just 1-foot away from a second gold medal, but Bradford’s Parker Shipman recorded a 40-5.75 on his final attempt to win.
Collins, Kline and Samsel were three of 14 Clearfield athletes that medaled in at least two events.
Josh Steele was fourth in both the javelin and shot put, while taking fifth in the discus. Kai Lynch was the runner-up in the triple jump, while taking fifth in the long jump.
Jacob Samsel took fourth in the long jump and was fifth in the 100 dash and 200 dash. He was also on the second-place 4x100 relay along with Camden Gormont, Connor Morgan and Cayden Bell.
Gormont added a fourth in the triple jump, while Morgan was fourth in the 400 dash. Olson took fifth in the 800 run.
Robert Hooven was fifth in the javelin.
For the Lady Bison, Alayna Winters led the way with four medals on the day.
She was second in the long jump, third in the 400 dash, fifth in the 800 run and was part of the second-place 4x400 relay along with Lydia Brown, Elle Smith and Danna Bender.
Smith added a pair of fourths (100 dash, 200 dash), Brown was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Bender recorded a second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 200 dash.
Also placing for the Lady Bison were Dehlia Elbe, who was fourth in the pole vault, and Lindsey Kerlin, who took third in the javelin.
The 4x100 relay team of Katie Peacock, Olivia Mitchell, McKenna Lanager and Hannah Glunt rounded out the Clearfield medalists with a third-place finish.
“It is a great feeling as a coach to see athletes performing so well at districts,” Caragein said. “I want to thank all the coaches for taking their time to work with all our athletes this season.”
Kline and Samsel will return to action at the PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
“I am excited I get one more opportunity to see them compete,” Caragein said. “I want to wish them both the best of luck.”