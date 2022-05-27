SHIPPENSBURG — Clearfield’s Karson Kline and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey competed at the PIAA Track and Field Championships Friday at Shippensburg University.
Kline ran the 110 and 300 hurdles for the Bison in the class 3A meet, while Muckey took part in the 1600 run in class 2A.
Kline finished 24th in the preliminaries in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.51 and 19th in the 300 hurdle prelims in a time of 41.14.
Harrisburg’s Demaris Waters had the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.38. Waters ran a 38.33 in the 300 to qualify second in the event behind North Penn’s Devin Nugent (38.15).
The Top 8 finishers in the prelims face off this morning at 10 in the 110. The 300 hurdle finals are slated for 1:25 p.m.
Muckey was 20th in the 1600 run, crossing the line in a time of 4:31.24.
Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy recorded a time of 4:13.14 to win the event.
Muckey returns to action this morning at 9 in the 3200 run.
Other Progressland athletes scheduled to compete today are Clearfield’s Issac Samsel, who will participate in the class 3A javelin beginning at 9 a.m. and the West Branch 4x800 relay team, which will run in the class 2A meet at 10:45.