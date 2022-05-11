BELLEFONTE — Clearfield’s Karson Kline was the lone double-winner for Progressland Tuesday at the Mountain League Track and Field Championships, taking first in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Kline’s teammate Brady Collins was the runner-up in both events. He also placed eighth in the 200 dash.
The Lady Bison also dominated the hurdles as Lydia Brown (100) and Danna Bender (300) each won an event. Brown was the runner-up in the 300, while Bender took second in the 100. Bender added a sixth in the 200 dash.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s girls team also had a pair of winners in Kalista Butler (javelin) and Reilly Vroman (shot put). Butler added a seventh in the pole vault.
Hollidaysburg won the team title for both the boys and girls.
Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the boys race. The Lady Bison were fourth on the girls side, while the Lady Mounties tied with Penns Valley for seventh.
Other To 8 finishers in individual events for the Clearfield boys were: Josh Steele (third, shot put), Isaac Samsel (sixth, javelin and seventh, shot put) and Jacob Samsel (seventh, long jump).
Lady Bison Alayna Winters (third, 800 run and fifth, 400 dash), and Dehlia Elbe (sixth, pole vault and seventh, high jump) finished in the Top a8 as well.
Winters, Brown, Bender and McKenna Lanager also secured a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay.
Chad Muckey led the P-O boys with a second-place finish in the 1600 run. Josiah Kephart (fourth, discus) and Matthew Reese (sixth, pole vault) also placed in the Top 8.
Several Lady Mounties had Top 8 finishes, including Starcia Bainey, who was fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in both the high jump and long jump.
Kylie Timko took third in the 3200 run, while Jaylee Cook was fourth in the 1600 run and eighth in the 800 run.
Other Top 8s for the Lady Mounties included Madison Barger (seventh, long jump and eighth, 100 dash and 200 dash), Megan Holenchick (eighth, 400 dash) and Willow Phillips (eighth, javelin).
Both teams are back in action at their respective District Championship meets.
P-O heads to the District 6 class 2A meet Tuesday at Mansion Park.
Clearfield travels to Brookville High School on May 20 for the District 9 meet.