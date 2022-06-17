PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion team got two big games from their pitchers, including a no-hitter, in a sweep of Huntingdon on Friday.
The Phils won the first game 4-0, before taking game two 2-0.
In game one, Michael Kitko threw a no-hitter for Philipsburg, striking out 11 batters in the process. He also knocked in a run.
Philipsburg’s only other RBI came from Zach Witherow, while the other two scored on passed balls.
In game two, Owen Graham tossed a three-hitter, striking out five.
Witherow and Zack Tiracorda each plated a run.
Philipsburg improved to 5-1. The Phils travel to Bellefonte this morning.
Game 1
Huntingdon—0
Mykut cf 1000, Donaldson p 2000, Taylor ss 2000, Bryson 3b 2000, Steele 2b 2000, Miller rf 2000, Plank lf 2000, Sheffield c 1000, Hoss 1b 2000. Totals:16-0-0-0.
Philipsburg—4
B. Gustkey rf 3110, Emigh rf 0000, White ss 2110, Tiracorda cf 2110, N. Gustkey c 2111, C. Hahn 3b 2000, Kitko p 2011, Graham eh 2000, Minarchick 2b 1000, Witherow dh 1011, Scaife 1b 2010, Prestash lf 2000. Totals: 21-4-7-2.
Errors—White. LOB—Huntingdon 3, Philipsburg 5.. 2B—N. Gustkey. SB—White. HBP—Mykut. Kitko. PB—Sheffield 3.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Donaldson—4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg: Kitko—5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Donaldson.
Game 2
Philipsburg—2
B. Gustkey c 3010, White 3b 1100, Tiracorda ss 1001, N. Gustkey eh 0000, C. Hahn cf 1000, M. Kitko dh 2000, J. Ivicic lf 0000, Emigh rf 0000, Graham p 2000, Scaife 1b 2100, Coudriet 2b 1000, Witherow rf 2011, Prestash lf 0000. Totals: 15-2-2-2.
Huntingdon—0
Mykut 1010, Donaldson 2000, Taylor 2000, Bryson 2010, Steele 2000, Miller 2010, Plank 2000, Sheffield 1000, Hoss 2000. Totals: 16-0-3-0.
SF—Tiracorda. SAC—Coudriet. SB—White. HBP—N. Gustkey 2.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Graham—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Huntingdon: Steele—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1BB, 3 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Steele.