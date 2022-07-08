PHILIPSBURG — Despite getting the spot start, Philipsburg’s Michael Kitko had no trouble finding the on switch — throwing a perfect game through four innings against Clarence in the winner’s bracket final of the Central Penn League playoffs on Friday.
Kitko allowed just three hits, striking out 11 in a 3-2 victory that put the Phils in the driver’s seat for the CPL title.
Philipsburg, which already won the regular season title and punched a ticket to the Region 7 Tournament in Bedford, came in as the top seed and is the lone team left undefeated in the bracket.
A good chunk of that came down to the pitching of Kitko, who would’ve have been unavailable to pitch today.
“Michael is a great kid,” said Phils manager John White. “I kind of put him on the spot today. When we left the game on Tuesday, I was kind of thinking that Owen (Graham) was going to go tonight. Mike then informed me he wasn’t available on Saturday, so I had to make a change.
“I felt bad to pull the game away from Owen to use up Mike’s pitches, but there is a possibility we could play another three games in two days.
“I kind of sprung it on him (Kitko) through a text today. But he was ready to go. The kid was looser than ever. The kid always comes out on top. He threw lights out.”
Philipsburg put the first run on the board in the bottom of the second, as Kitko drew a walk. His courtesy runner, Justin Ivicic, came home on an RBI single by Nick Coudriet to make it 1-0.
Kitko was flawless through four, sitting the Clarence batters down in order in each frame, throwing just 47 pitches through four.
Philipsburg got two more runs off Post 818 starter Tayten Yoder in the fourth.
Kitko reached on an error that was thrown past the first baseman. He continued to run and never stopped after the throw back was thrown over the shortstop’s head, pulling into third to lead off the inning.
He was replaced by Ivicic again, who came home on the very next play when Colby Hahn reached on an error.
Hahn then moved to second when the pickoff throw got past the first baseman.
Another clutch single by Coudriet brought Hahn home, making it 3-0.
“Nick had a great day,” said Coach White. “He has had limited action because he was on vacation, so he just getting back into the game. But he had two big RBI singles straight up the box that did the job.”
Clarence picked up its first hit in the fifth, but the runner was left stranded when Kitko struck out the next batter.
Post 818 had a runner reach on an error to lead off the sixth, but they were also stranded at first when Kitko got the next three batters out.
Kitko headed out to the mound for the seventh after throwing just 73 pitches.
He walked the first batter, Alex Gavlock, before striking out Tyler Serb.
Hayden Vaughn then singled into right, putting runners on the corners.
Kitko struck out Carson Nagle, but hit Justin Bisel, loading the bases.
A single into right by Parker Quick scored both Nagle and Bisel, but Kitko buckled down and got the final out, a fly ball to right to set the final.
“Clarence is gunning for us,” Coach White said. “They are the competition of the year. They are a solid team and they are well coached.
“They are great guys to play a game against. They made it real close at the end. Mike was close to his pitch count and they loaded the bases and scrapped some runs together.
“They had the tying run at second. But we prevailed.”
Philipsburg (16-1) awaits the winner of this morning’s game between Clarence and Beech Creek.
The first game is scheduled for 11 a.m. with the Phils getting the winner at 2 p.m.
Clarence—2
Kah. Burns ss 3000, Yoder p 3000, Gavlock 2b 2100, Serb lf 3000, Vaughn rf 3110, Nagle 3b 3010, Bisel dh 2000, Watkins cf 0000, Dubbs 1b 2000, Quick pr-1b 1012, G. Burns c 3000. Totals: 25-2-3-2.
Philipsburg—3
B. Gustkey dh 3010, Emigh rf 0000, B. Hahn rf 0000, White ss 3000, N. Gustkey c 3000, Kitko p 1000, Ivicic cr 0200, C. Hahn 3b 3100, Tiracorda cf 3020, Scaife 1b 2000, Graham ph 1000, Prestash lf 0000, Coudriet 2b 3022, DeSimone lf-1b 2000. Totals: 26-3-5-2.
Score by Innings
Clarence 000 000 2—2 3 4
Philipsburg 010 200 x—3 5 1
Errors—Yoder, Dubbs, Nagle 2. Coudriet. LOB—Clarence 4, Philipsburg 5. DP—Clarence 1. CS—Tiracorda (by G. Burns). HBP—Bisel (by Kitko). PB—G. Burns.
Pitching
Clarence: Yoder—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg: Kitko—7 IP, 3 H, 2 E, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Yoder.