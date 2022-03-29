BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley baseball team upended host Bellwood-Antis to open the 2022 season 6-5.
Knight left fielder tracked down a hard hit fly ball to stop the Blue Devils from tying, and possibly winning, the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Michael Kitko pitched the first four innings for Moshannon Valley, fanning eight and walking none.
Kitko also had a big day at the plate, knocking three runs on two hits, including two doubles.
Ethan Webb also had three hits, while O’Donnell and Tanner Kephart each had an RBI.
Moshannon Valley improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Knights host Curwensville on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—6
O’Donnell 4111, Kephart cf 4001, Witherow ss-p 2110, Kitko p-ss 4123, Webb c 4030, Hansel 2b 3010, Nelson 1b 3000, Gregg 3b 3110, Hummel rf 3210. Totals: 30-6-9-4.
Bellwood-Antis—5
Kost 2b 3220, Dorminy lf 3011, Cacciotti 3b-p 4100, Luensmann 1b 2001, Ridgway p-rf 4110, Berkowitz ss 4010, Swogger dh 1000, Nycum c 0000, Johnston rf-3b 1000, Gonzalez 3b 0100, Pier ph 1000, Gibbons cf 3000. Totals: 26-5-5-2.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 230 100 0—6 9 1
Bellwood-Antis 001 011 2—5 5 2
Errors—Webb. Johnston, Nycum. LOB—Moshannon Valley 9, Bellwood-Antis 7. 2B—Kitko 2. Dorminy. SAC—Dorminy. SF—Luensmann. HBP—O’Donnell (by Ridgway). Luennsman (by Witherow), Kost (by Witherow), Swogger (by Kitko). SB—Webb, Hummel. Kost, Ridgway. Balk—Witherow.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB. Witherow—3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.
Bellwood-Antis: Ridgway—4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 8 SO, 4 BB. Cacciotti—3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 2 SO.
WP—Kitko (1-0). LP—Ridgway. S—Witherow (1).