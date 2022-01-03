When Penn State arrived at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 9, optimism was not in short supply. The top-five matchup drew national attention. The Nittany Lions’ 4-5 record in 2020 looked very much like a COVID-related aberration.
Few, if any, saw Penn State’s season-ending nosedive coming.
That afternoon, injuries to Sean Clifford and PJ Mustipher contributed to a 23-20 loss, starting a stretch where Penn State finished 7-6 by dropping six of its final eight.
“Not what we had hoped for,” coach James Franklin said Saturday after a 24-10 loss to No. 22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. “Obviously did some really good things early on, but we had some injuries we weren’t able to overcome quickly enough. We’re responsible for all of that. I get it.”
As a way to wrap up the 2021 Penn State football season, let’s examine five key numbers and three questions that could beget offseason fodder.
107.8: Only 12 FBS teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game than Penn State. No running back had 100 yards in a game, which is just the second time in program history that’s happened. The Nittany Lions also averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, putting this aspect of the offense dangerously close to the program’s nadir (101.9 and 2.9 in 2014).
“We know that’s an area we have to improve,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said of the fledgling running game.
10: That’s the number of sacks in 2021 that Penn State — at this point — has returning. How problematic is that number? Defensive end Smith Vilbert, who had three tackles the entire season, is now tied for the lead with three sacks in the first half against the Razorbacks. He’s tied with Curtis Jacobs, who’s unquestionably one of the most important returnees on defense.
11: Going 11-11 over two seasons is definitely not the big-picture goal for a program willing to give its coach a 10-year, $75 million extension. That guy has also dropped 17 of 24 against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State while going 2-13 against top-10 teams, including 0-3 in ‘21.
“Our people understand, see and appreciate everything that James brings to us,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said last week.
Terrific. Here’s guessing fans and alumni wouldn’t mind seeing it, as well.
31: It wasn’t just the nine-overtime slap fight against Illinois that made offensive football a double entendre. Penn State scored more than 30 points just once in 10 tries against Power 5 schools this past season — and needed Ji’Ayir Brown’s pick-six against Maryland do it. The Nittany Lions also averaged 22.8 points per game in conference play.
Having no running game hurt, but it starts up front with the offensive line, a group that should return relatively intact. Aside from Mike Miranda, who played both guard and center, and guard Eric Wilson, the core is underclassmen.
Best hope would be redshirt junior Rasheed Walker returning, redshirt freshman tackle Olu Fashanu maturing, center/guard Juice Scruggs and right tackle Caeden Wallace anchoring the group and either Penn State recruits or the transfer portal giving a pleasant surprise.
17.3: While the Nittany Lions certainly had their warts, they deserve credit for a largely solid defensive performance in 2021, their average points per game allowed lower than just five FBS programs.
The downside, of course, is losing Arnold Ebiketie, Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa, Jaquan Brisker, Tariq Castro-Fields and maybe Mustipher from that group.
Brown’s a capable playmaker at safety. Freshmen corner Kalen King showed promise, as did freshmen linebackers Kobe King and Jamari Buddin. Penn Hills product Daequan Hardy got some reps at safety late in the year and could be poised for a breakout.
More
staff changes?
Brent Pry becoming head coach at Virginia Tech and Manny Diaz sliding into his vacated defensive coordinator spot may have only been a start.
Franklin confirmed after the Outback Bowl that special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Joe Lorig was being pursued by Oregon, while Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported late Sunday that senior director of football operations Michael Hazel was leaving to become Pry’s chief of staff.
For a program that talks a lot about continuity, this seems less than ideal.
Does
Clifford start?
Clifford will be back for a sixth year and very well may become a four-time captain, which is crazy. But should he remain Penn State’s starting quarterback no matter what?
The Cincinnati native’s quarterback rating, according to ESPN, was just 134.4 this past season, which placed him eighth in the Big Ten and 78th nationally. Clifford also threw for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns (both fifth in the Big Ten) and showed plenty of toughness starting every game.
But if highly touted recruits Drew Allar or Beau Pribula show they’re ready, does that change the calculus here?
Another
wideout threat?
Penn State fans should feel somewhat better about losing Jahan Dotson after watching Parker Washington shine in the Outback Bowl. Washington also won’t be alone.
One piece of excitement for Penn State in ‘22 involves the arrival of wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley via the transfer portal and Western Kentucky.
Tinsley has experience and was hugely productive this past season for the Hilltoppers, catching 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Now if only Penn State could get that running game fixed ...