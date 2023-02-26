BRADENTON, Fla. — The path that led Kevin Plawecki to the Pirates brought laughs from both the veteran catcher and good friend Rich Hill.
Plawecki said the Pirates did show interest earlier in the offseason. He also knows the 42-year-old lefty well from their time in Boston and figured Hill probably said something to his new employer after signing to play in Pittsburgh in early January.
Hill had three separate stints in Boston, including with Plawecki in 2022, and the pitcher has known general manager Ben Cherington for more than a decade.
“Knowing Rich, I’m sure he spoke up,” Plawecki said with a smile.
Hill downplayed the entire thing, saying it wasn’t much more than a standard reference, but it also doesn’t matter. The Pirates signed Plawecki to a minor-league deal on Feb. 12, three days before the first official workout for pitchers and catchers, and it could turn out to be a really solid move.
Plawecki has played 447 games over eight MLB seasons and in the not-too-distant past produced some solid numbers, seeing action in 24 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and hitting .341 with an .857 OPS. The next year, Plawecki appeared in 64 games, also with Boston, and hit .287 with a .737 OPS in a part-time role.
The numbers aren’t enough to make manager Derek Shelton rethink the heart of his batting order, but they’re also fairly competitive when it comes to a backup catcher who has a reputation of handling pitchers well.
That last part became evident when the Red Sox designated Plawecki for assignment in September and Hill and other Red Sox pitchers spoke out against the move, saying they thought Plawecki deserved better.
“Not only the understanding of what he brings out on the field but what he brings to the clubhouse,” Hill said, explaining why Red Sox pitchers liked Plawecki so much. “Everybody liked throwing to him for his ability behind the plate, knowing the pitchers and knowing what they do really well.”
There’s competition for backup catcher, but Plawecki — with a strong spring — is certainly capable of beating out Tyler Heineman or Jason Delay. Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez are supremely talented prospects but probably need a little more time in the minors.
For Plawecki to nail down a regular role backing up Austin Hedges, he’ll have to perform like he did a couple years ago, when he worked with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long and made some important adjustments to his stride and stance.
While working with Long, Plawecki essentially figured out that his stride was closing off his swing, making him susceptible to pitches on the inside part of the plate. The result was often a bunch of weak grounders or strikeouts.
Staying open has been a focus for Plawecki, who endured a rough start last season with the Red Sox before finally finding a groove; part of the reason Plawecki getting DFA’d upset his teammates was because he hit .378 with an .861 OPS over the previous 16 games.
“I feel like I’m in a good spot with my swing and kind of where I’ve been at the last three years,” Plawecki said.
“Hopefully I’ll continue to stick with the plan, the process and carry it into this year. That would be nice.”
Sunday notes
With no Grapefruit League game scheduled, the Pirates held a four-inning simulated game on Sunday at LECOM Park featuring many of their younger players.
Among the
highlights:
—Mike Burrows, Quinn Priester, Colin Holderman and Colin Selby combined to throw four scoreless, no-hit innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. They threw 62 pitches, 40 for strikes.
—Jared Triolo (blooper to right) and Matt Gorski (liner to right center) collected RBIs, while a couple guys made solid defensive plays. Andres Alvarez had a diving stop at third, Nick Gonzales handled a tough hop at second and Drew Maggi picked a ball out of the dirt at first.
—Vince Velasquez tossed two scoreless innings, striking out Tucupita Marcano and allowing a hard-hit double down the line to Malcom Nunez.
—Burrows and Priester looked especially sharp, both delivering terrific breaking balls for strikeouts.
Other notes
—We have yet to see Reynolds in center and Jack Suwinski anywhere but that position. Andrew McCutchen has worked primarily in right. Manager Derek Shelton said he expects Reynolds to play left field and center this season.
—Endy Rodriguez did infield drills Sunday at first base, a position he should see more of this week.
—Saturday’s game featured 16 runs and a slew of spring training changes but was played in 2 hours, 47 minutes. All eight Grapefruit League games on Saturday were played under 3 hours.