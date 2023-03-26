For more than two decades, Kevin Colbert’s responsibility with the Steelers was to find players to help them win division titles and Super Bowls.
Now, he’s helping the guys who once helped him.
And, in the process, he is doing for himself what he is doing for them — transitioning into life after football.
“It helps me,” Colbert said. “Helping them gives you a purpose.”
After 22 years as general manager, helping build the Steelers into Super Bowl champions in 2005 and 2008 and winning 10 AFC North titles, Colbert has found a new role with the organization. It deals with former players, not the up-and-coming ones he was trying to discover in his former capacity.
Since he retired nearly a year ago, Colbert, 65, has headed a program that helps former Steelers players adjust to life after football and take advantage of programs that are available to them through the league and NFL alumni. He conducts monthly virtual meetings designed to direct players to whatever assistance they might be seeking after their playing days are over, everything from educational opportunities and financial aid to health and wellness and professional job training.
The name of the group is called “Lend a Hand,” and it originally started in 2019 in memory of Dan Rooney, the late Steelers chairman who always embraced the alumni as part of an extended family. The group’s logo is a picture of Rooney shaking Ike Taylor’s hand. The website is secured and for players only.
Since Colbert took over on a full-time basis, the group is “picking up steam,” he said. The most recent meeting had 32 players attend.
“The real purpose is to help all our retired players transition into life after football,” Colbert said. “Mostly it’s for the younger, recently retired guys who are trying to transition into that next phase of life.”
That includes Colbert, another recently retired guy.
“When he decided to retire, he didn’t want to retire-retire,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “He wants to stay active doing things, and one of the things we talked about was him being more involved with the alumni. He actually came up with the idea to create this program after my dad’s efforts to lend a hand to players over the years. Kevin is passionate about it and dedicated to it. It’s off to a good start.”
Curiously, this is the time of year when Colbert was always most busy, attending the combine and pro days, evaluating college players and building the team’s draft board. But aside from talking periodically with Mike Tomlin and new general manager Omar Khan, Colbert said he is “not doing any football,” not even watching film.
He is too immersed in his new role — he calls it “very rewarding” — where his biggest responsibility is helping former players find the accessible help for their specific issues, no matter what the problem.
“We direct guys with specific issues to the possible help they can have, but we’re also trying to show them player opportunities, educational opportunities, financial aid type of opportunities, assistance, family assistance,” Colbert said. “Health and wellness is obviously a big part.
“There are so many things they have access to through the league, through the NFL alumni. We show them what’s here, but when we also hear of somebody who is looking for help in whatever area — health and wellness, mental health, financial — we direct them to the right people that can help them do it.”
One of the most important aspects of the group meeting comes after the presentation. That’s when Colbert and any other administrators get off the meeting and let the players talk among themselves, much like they would in a locker room setting.
“A player will tell you after (their career) is over they missed the locker room,” Colbert said. “They miss having the ability to talk, ... so they can help each other with that. When we get off the call and they start talking among themselves, they’re going to believe each other more than they’re ever going to believe me. That’s the purpose of it.”
The idea was hatched in August 2019 but was put on hold during COVID. When he retired after last year’s draft, Colbert asked Rooney if he could pick up the idea and further develop the group.
“It’s something he has enjoyed spending time on,” Rooney said. “He has a connection to a lot of the players we’re talking about, and it has allowed him to maintain those connections.”
Colbert said it is a beneficial extension of what the Steelers already provide through their alumni association, headed by senior manager of alumni relations Lynne Molyneaux. He provides a different topic at each monthly meeting and has it recorded for players who couldn’t attend the session to watch on the website.
“It’s a way to give back, really, to the guys who helped you,” Colbert said. “We’re just trying to lend a hand.”