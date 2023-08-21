HARRISBURG — State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Cambria/Clearfield, will go to just about any length to stay in touch with the people he serves.
“I certainly don’t want to be accused of being distant or difficult to contact,” Kephart said. “From day one, my focus has been serving residents of the 73rd Legislative District and making myself available to them using as many platforms as possible.”
In addition to distributing a weekly email, Kephart will be reaching into his district in other ways. It starts with a Wednesday, Aug. 23 telephone town hall meeting, something Kephart did months ago with great success.
“The response to the meeting we held in early April was tremendous,” added Kephart. “On Wednesday, a recorded telephone call will go out just after 5:30 p.m., with an invitation to stay on the line and take part in the meeting. Listeners may come and go as they please and ask a question on any subject if they choose.”
The fllowing day on Thursday, Aug. 24, Kephart will host the first of four ‘coffee and conversation’ gatherings throughout the 73rd District.
“Thursday morning’s get-together will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Karthaus Township building at 367 Market St.,” said Kephart.
Here is the schedule for the other three gatherings:
- Thursday, Aug. 31 –Beccaria Township Building, 33 Crossroads Blvd., Coalport (10-11:30 a.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 –Saint Nicholas Church Hall, 203 S. Henry St., Nicktown (6-7:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 28 –Burnside Township Building, 2447 Ridge Road, Westover (10-11:30 a.m.)
Anyone planning to attend a ‘coffee and conversation’ should register in advance by calling Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.