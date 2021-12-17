The most overused cliche in football — from high school to college to the NFL — is “next man up.” Someone gets hurt? Next man up. Someone transfers or is traded? Next man up. Someone leaves? Next man up. But in Pitt’s case for the Peach Bowl and beyond, it’s less of a statement and more of a question.
There’s mystery as to where Pitt goes from here without Kenny Pickett. The Heisman Trophy finalist and ACC Player of the Year opted out of the Peach Bowl on Thursday, a week removed from the abrupt departure of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
Since accepting its New Year’s Six bowl invitation, Pitt has lost its nationally recognized play-caller and record-setting quarterback, both of whom were integral in making Pitt the third-highest scoring offense in college football. So when the Panthers take to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf in Atlanta to face Michigan State on Dec. 30, they’ll do so without two of the primary reasons why they’re there in the first place.
Such is life in college football. Pitt simply has to move on. To whom and for how long, though, is the question.
At least for the Peach Bowl, Pitt’s options appear straightforward. Fourth-year quarterback Nick Patti served as Pickett’s backup all season. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has extensive play-calling experience. Tight ends coach Tim Salem also served as an interim coordinator at Pitt for the 2015 Military Bowl.
Davis Beville, Joey Yellen and Nate Yarnell will give him a run in the coming weeks of bowl practice. But Patti is next in line to start against Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound passer has completed 12 of 14 passes for 140 yards in relief this season. He also completed 7 of 10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in Pitt’s spring game.
Patti, when available, has been the guy Pitt has leaned on in the absence of Pickett. That goes back even further than this fall. Five games into the Whipple experience in 2019, when a minor injury kept Pickett out against Delaware, Patti filled in. It wasn’t pretty, but he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-14 win. Pat Narduzzi called it an “admirable” performance with Pickett a game-time decision.
Patti couldn’t build on that experience in 2020. He missed a lot of practice time due to COVID-19 protocols, Whipple said in August. By the time he was ready to return, he couldn’t get into a rhythm as Joey Yellen emerged as the top available backup. Yellen started twice when Pickett tended to an injured ankle, completing 32 of 73 passes for 378 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in losses to Miami and Notre Dame.
“We sat down and looked at every play he’s had since he’s been here. Did that for all three guys. And he took care of the ball better,” Whipple said of Patti before training camp. “He stepped up in the spring game. He stepped up in a couple scrimmages and made plays. He made some plays with his feet. He won the job.”
“He’s always done a great job for us,” Pickett said in September. “I never get worried when Nick has to come in.”
Patti, who made big throws and decisions in the Virginia, Western Michigan and UMass games this year, earned the trust of Whipple. But Whipple is gone. How Patti maintains or gains that trust with a new play-caller — both in the short-term and long-term — is a question that needs to be answered.