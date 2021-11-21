Five minutes after Heinz Field fell silent, Pitt’s dogged folk hero jogged back on the field to a chorus of unabashed adoration. “Kenny, Kenny, Kenny,” the Pitt students roared as their quarterback, their captain, their Heisman Trophy candidate returned from injury.
It was only a brief visit to the medical tent. But it’s hard to blame those on the North Shore for showering Pickett with praise. Saturday was No. 8’s last time playing at home in a Pitt uniform. And Pickett left the Heinz Field faithful with plenty to celebrate.
Pickett’s Panthers beat Virginia, 48-38, to capture the ACC Coastal division title on Saturday night. Pitt secured its spot in the ACC championship game on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, where it will face the undetermined winner of the Atlantic division.
“Winning the division is nice. But the real championship is to come. We want to win an ACC championship. That’s the ultimate goal,” Pat Narduzzi said, later referencing Pitt’s 2018 Coastal crown and its subsequent defeat to Clemson. “I think our kids were happy the last time just going there. But now we have an opportunity to go back to Charlotte. And it’s going to be a different story.”
The primary reason for Narduzzi’s confidence is Pickett, who performed admirably on Senior Day. The fourth-year starter racked up 340 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Pickett’s final pass at Heinz Field was a fourth-quarter, 62-yard touchdown to star wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had the game of his life.
Addison, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, played every bit like it against the Cavaliers. The sophomore recorded 202 yards and all four touchdowns on 14 catches.
Every reception was needed, too, in Pitt’s back-and-forth affair with Virginia. The big question entering the game was whether or not Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong would play. The southpaw missed last week’s non-conference contest against Notre Dame with a rib injury.
Boy did Armstrong play, throwing for 487 yards and three touchdowns. But it was all for naught as Pitt’s defense held firm at the end. The Panthers, after getting gashed all day, made a fourth-down stop with a minute to go — allowing Pickett to finish in the victory formation hours after running out of the tunnel for the final time.
“It was surreal. Kinda crazy,” Pickett said of his pregame Senior Day moment. “I really enjoyed today. Couldn’t have asked for a better ending at Heinz.”
Flourishing
on fourth
Narduzzi has said time and time again: “We ride with Kenny.” Saturday served as yet another example of that, putting the ball in Pickett’s hands when it mattered most.
Pitt found the end zone on two fourth-down decisions. Pickett’s second touchdown pass of the second quarter was an 18-yarder to Addison on a 4th-and-4, giving Pitt a 14-7 lead. And Pickett’s third touchdown, coming in the third quarter, was even gutsier.
Locked in a 24-24 contest, the Panthers lined up to go for a 4th-and-2 at Virginia’s 34-yard line. The decision to go wasn’t crazy. Pitt hasn’t hit a field goal of 50-plus yards all season. But the manner in which Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple approached it proved what he thinks of Pickett.
Instead of lining up in a heavy package and running the ball, Pitt spread out and let Pickett sling it. One of college football’s top deep-ball passers thrived yet again, connecting with Addison for a 34-yard score.
“They know I want the ball in that situation,” Pickett said of Whipple and Narduzzi. “And they know Jordan or whatever receiver gets it wants the ball. That’s the most important thing. If we didn’t have confidence, they wouldn’t have confidence in us.”
Special
teams standout
The last time Pitt returned a kickoff for a touchdown was back in Oct. 2018 when Maurice Ffrench took one 99 yards to the house at Notre Dame. Against the Cavaliers, another Pitt player wearing No. 2 did the same. Go figure.
Running back Israel Abanikanda glided through Virginia’s coverage team on a 98-yard score in the second quarter. Abanikanda reclaimed the lead for Pitt moments after Virginia knotted the affair at 14-14.
“We’ve been waiting to break one,” Narduzzi said. “That was fun to watch.”
Up next
Pitt will push for its first 10-win season since 2009 when it visits Syracuse next Saturday. The Orange are 5-6 after losing to N.C. State, 41-17, on Saturday.
But fans will be keeping tabs on a few other games, too.
Pitt’s opponent in the ACC championship game is still up in the air. Despite losing handily to Clemson, Wake Forest still controls its divisional destiny.
If the Demon Deacons beat Boston College next Saturday, they’ll face Pitt in Charlotte. But if they lose again, both Clemson and N.C. State are still alive.
Regardless of which team the Panthers play, they’re determined to capitalize on their second Coastal title in the last four years.
“We have bigger goals that we’re chasing. At the beginning of the season, we wanted an ACC Coastal championship. But we wanted the big one even more,” linebacker Johnny Petrishen said. “This is just a box getting checked on the way to our big goal.”