Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph knew where the question was going. As a veteran now, does he find himself trying to take on the responsibility of helping first-round pick Kenny Pickett, as opposed to being ...
“Being like someone else?” Rudolph said.
Rudolph didn’t call out anyone by name, but this is the same player who was drafted by the Steelers in 2018, and a week later Ben Roethlisberger said on a radio show that if the new guy asked him anything, he might just have to point to the playbook.
That may have been a strange way to begin that specific veteran-rookie relationship at quarterback, but it was ultimately shrugged off by all parties a few weeks later when they met up for OTAs, and Roethlisberger himself said the comment was in jest. This offseason, a similar story made headlines when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told reporters he’s competing against third-round pick Malik Willis, and it’s not “my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way then that’s a great thing.”
So now, Rudolph has seen that delicate dynamic from both sides. He’s been the wide-eyed draftee getting up to speed behind an entrenched starter. This offseason, he’s the one with the experience while a rookie is coming in with every intention to win the job, to say nothing of free-agent signing Mitch Trubisky, who looks to be atop the depth chart.
“We’ve probably all been in situations, whether it’s high school, college or pro, where we’re the incumbent starter, and there’s a new freshman, there’s a new rookie, there’s a highly recruited guy,” Rudolph said Wednesday after practice. “I’ve always believed in, the starter shouldn’t have to go out of his way, because he’s got a lot of things to deal with. But definitely be open to questions and help the growth and development of a younger quarterback, yeah.”
For his part, Pickett seems to be getting that so far. He noted that it’s never a formal sit-down in which he asks Rudolph and Trubisky to give him all their “secrets,” but that it’s been a natural learning process.
Pickett is taking reps behind those two, but he didn’t expect to walk in and expect to be the No. 1 guy, he laughed.
“It’s just small things here and there. ... We’re going through plays, I’m like, ‘Hey, what’d you see here? Why’d you do this? What footwork do you like to use here?’ All little things like that,” Pickett said. “We’re kind of working together and everybody’s getting better. It’s good competition.”
It’s been five years since Pickett was the fresh face in a quarterback room. But even then, his freshman season at Pitt when he enrolled early out of high school, he was doing all he could to show the coaches he was ready.
Things are a bit different now, coming in as the 20th overall pick as opposed to a three-star recruit, but Pickett called it “familiar” to him. He’s also showing deft interview pocket awareness when it comes to these early days of the quarterback battle.
“We’re all learning,” Pickett said. “I’m learning, and I’m just kind of attacking each day. I think you guys make a bigger deal out of the competition than the players do, because we’re competing every single day, regardless.”
According to Rudolph, Pickett has a “great attitude.” Last week, new wide receiver Miles Boykin mentioned that Rudolph, more than anyone else on offense, has a feel for Matt Canada’s offense and can serve as a helpful voice in learning it.
Then again, we’ve heard from plenty of players that this year’s playbook figures to look significantly different than 2021 with Roethlisberger at the helm. Trubisky, Pickett and even Rudolph offer more mobility, so in that sense, being the only quarterback left from last season isn’t the advantage it would usually be.
“I think early on we had some conversations where you’re bouncing things off of each other — ‘What was this like last year, what’s this like?’” Rudolph said. “There’s some new things. We’re trying to kind of put last year in the rearview in a lot of ways. But yeah, the receivers, I enjoy talking and having those conversations, getting things right.”
And with the other quarterbacks, too.