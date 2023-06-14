As one who might be the second-most prominent performer set to wow fans at Acrisure Stadium in 2023, Kenny Pickett is sending preemptive regrets for not being able to catch perhaps the only star that surpasses him.
Because Pickett and his fiancée have plenty to plan in preparation for their wedding next weekend, he and his future wife, Amy, will not attend either of Taylor Swift’s shows Friday or Saturday in Pittsburgh.
“Sadly,” Pickett said Wednesday. “I hope she can forgive us.”
Pickett’s lack of prioritization as a true “Swiftie” is dwarfed by his commitment to the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he is about to embark on his first season as their starter. And now that he’s no longer a rookie, Pickett is taking on more of a leadership role on the offense.
“I just feel like it’s kind of like a natural transition,” Pickett said Wednesday after the second of three minicamp practices at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I don’t try to force it. I think I just want to step up when I feel like I need to step up. And we have a lot of great veteran guys on the O-line and young guys in the offense that are that are all pushing in the same direction. So I think it’s definitely a group effort, but I’ll step up wherever I feel I need to.”
Pickett isn’t entirely new to being a young leader for a team. During Pitt’s 2018 spring drills, he was less than 15 months removed from graduating high school (early) but already was established as Pitt’s starting quarterback as a 19-year-old who had starred in the previous season’s finale.
During these spring workouts, Pickett is less than 14 months removed from being drafted but has the benefit of 12 starts for the Steelers to fall back on.
“From Day 1, he was always a guy, first and foremost, who has and does to this day set the example in terms of his work ethic and being a guy who’s first in and last out,” Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said.
“When you look out here on the practice field, whether it’s walkthrough reps and whether it’s the actual competitive seven-on-seven group work or team work, he’s setting the example and then also interacting with his teammates, giving feedback, telling them what he’s anticipating, what he’s expecting, encouraging, correcting all the things that you want a good quarterback as a leader to be able to do.”
Pickett, who turned 25 last week, made 49 starts over five college seasons. But at this time last summer, he was taking third-string reps while learning a new offense. This summer, he is the unquestioned No. 1 and is no longer new to coordinator Matt Canada’s system or the NFL level at large.
“He’s able to absorb the totality of what it is we are doing,” coach Mike Tomlin said, “and the things that come with being him, the leadership component. And I just think he’s in position to receive things from a different perspective this year.”
Not only is this 2023 version of Pickett armed with a year’s worth of pro experience and knowledge and comfortability in the Steelers’ scheme, he’s also ready to embark on training camp with the respect of teammates who watched him grow and win each of the final five full games he played as a rookie last year.
“Obviously, this is Kenny’s offense and we’re going to go as Kenny goes,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “He’s done a great job of leading all of us, and I’m excited to see his role expand.”