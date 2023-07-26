Kenny Pickett arrived at training camp in Latrobe a changed man.
Oh, his No. 1 goal — to win games — remains the same. And so does his preparation.
But he reported to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday as a newlywed husband after being married in June in New Jersey.
More important, at least as far as the Steelers are concerned, he comes to training camp as the unchallenged starting quarterback. It is much different than what existed a year ago when he was part of a three-way summer competition with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.
As such, he said he has already been given more command of the playbook and expects to have a little more freedom behind center in 2023, including being more actively involved in the game plan.
Plus, he knows where to park now.
“Being the guy in the spring and talking all the reps, it’s good stuff to build on on top of last year,” Pickett said. “It’s definitely a different feeling coming in this year from last.”
That’s why Pickett said he is excited to be back on the field with the rest of his teammates on Thursday for the first time since minicamp five weeks ago. And he will do so in front of an adoring public that will likely take the hysteria over last year’s No. 1 pick to a new dizzying level.
The Steelers will continue to practice without pads for the first four days of training camp. After an off day Monday, they will put on the pads and do live drills on Tuesday. That is really when it all begins for the Steelers, and Pickett knows what to expect the second time around.
“It’s the familiarity with everything going on, being in the system two years now, just understanding what we’re doing and how we want to operate,” Pickett said. “I got that feeling down now and what those expectations are. I’m excited to get started.”
It would be mere folly to think the Steelers and Pickett will pick up where they left off last season, when they closed with seven victories in the final nine games and he pulled out two wins with last-minute touchdown drives against the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.
But it’s a good start as he prepares to begin his second go-round against the league — and also earn a little more freedom to operate in Matt Canada’s offense, whether changing line protections or (gads!) calling an audible.
That still remains to be seen.
“I was a part of a good process of adding some things this offseason and in the spring, taking away some things I didn’t like,” Pickett said. “I’ve been a part of those conversations. I think definitely when the game plan comes around, I’ll have input, as well.”
But, to Pickett, none of that matters nearly as much as his ultimate objective — win games.
The Steelers used their late flurry in 2022 to finish with a 9-8 record and miss the postseason by just one game. It is reasonable to think their victory total could increase by at least one game this season.
“Go out there and win,” Pickett said when asked of his expectations. “I just want to go out there and win, whatever it takes and whatever the numbers are.
“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. That’s all I’m focused on. And trying to win every day against our defense, see where we are at the end of camp and get ready to go.”
One thing’s for certain, there is no question who will be leading the offense. It has been spelled out to each of the three quarterbacks: Pickett is the unquestioned No. 1, Trubisky is his top backup and Rudolph is No. 3. There is no competition, no debate.
And that will be the major difference from last year’s training camp in Latrobe.
“When I first got here, it was better to be seen rather than heard,” Pickett said.
“Being a young guy coming in, I wanted to earn the respect of my teammates, and I feel like I have that respect.”