Glendale softball player Kelly Kasaback has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 27.
Kasaback went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in an 8-1 win over Juniata Valley in the District 6 class A quarterfinals.
Kasaback also had two hits and scored the Lady Vikings’ lone run in a semifinal loss to Claysburg-Kimmel.
“Kelly has really stepped it up on the last month doing what a senior is supposed to do, leading by example,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. I’m beyond proud of her.”