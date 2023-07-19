Ke’Bryan Hayes admitted he’s certainly been frustrated recently. But the Pirates third baseman disagreed with the recent report that he’s unhappy playing in Pittsburgh.
For context, 93.7 FM The Fan host/reporter Colin Dunlap appeared with Post-Gazette columnists Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on the Cook & Joe Show on Monday afternoon and said the following: “There are some rumblings that Ke’Bryan Hayes and more particularly his father [former major leaguer Charlie] aren’t necessarily super happy here.”
Dunlap later added: “[Ke’Bryan Hayes] has given the impression that he probably wouldn’t resist being put on the trade block.” The comments were later aggregated into a story on the radio station’s website.
Addressing the entire thing for the first time on Wednesday morning, Hayes said he was caught off guard when his mom, Gelinda, sent the story to him. Hayes also insisted it’s not true.
“I was like, ‘Huh?’ “ Hayes said. “It’s not true. I’m fine here. I’ve been frustrated dealing with this back thing for the second time again. I’ve always loved being here. The fans have always treated me well. I like being here. It’s quiet. Just kinda like where I’m at back home. Yeah, it’s not true.”
The Pirates signed Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension at the start of last season. Back then, it was the largest contract in franchise history, since surpassed by Bryan Reynolds’ deal this spring.
For those who’ve gotten to know Hayes, he’s quiet and extremely private, but he has talked about loving Pittsburgh for the reasons he outlined: Nobody bothers him when he bikes around the Strip District or ventures out to breakfast somewhere. The scrutiny pales in comparison to some other markets.
It’s also true the Pirates have lost a bunch during Hayes’ tenure here. He also hasn’t come close offensively to what he did after his MLB debut in September 2020, when he hit .376 with a 1.124 OPS in 24 games.
Over the past three seasons, Hayes’ OPS has not been above .700, topping out at .689 in 2021, despite leading all MLB players in defensive runs saved since making his debut, according to FanGraphs. In fact, nobody has come within 13 DRS of Hayes (54).
The whole Hayes narrative, frankly, has been alternatingly encouraging and frustrating, mixed with myriad injuries: wrist, shoulder, knee and now his back. Which, Hayes explained Wednesday, involves inflammation near the L-5 vertebrae and his hips continually getting out of line.
“Just been super frustrated,” Hayes said. “I feel like I had it under control throughout the first 70-75 games. On that road trip in Miami, that’s whenever it kinda started.”
Hayes went on the 10-day injured list on June 28 (retroactive to June 25) and returned a day after he was eligible to come back — on July 6. After feeling more discomfort, Hayes returned to the IL on July 7.
As Hayes spoke, he was drenched in sweat from having just finished fielding work. On Tuesday, he hit in the cage for the first time since returning.
“It didn’t feel the greatest but definitely making some progress,” Hayes said. “I’ve been running, doing stuff in the gym. Was able to take some ground balls [Wednesday] and felt good with that.”
Hayes said the Pirates have not found anything structurally wrong with his back via X-ray or MRI. It’s basically the same as last year, when he also dealt with this issue.
In recent days, Hayes said he shifted back to what he did at the beginning of the offseason, focusing on core work and trunk stability, plus exercises that help with how he rotates his body.
“Just trying to figure out how to get my hips to stay locked in because kinda where I’m running into trouble is I’ll come in and get them set ... and as soon as I do anything, they get back out of line,” Hayes said.
Hayes’ return shouldn’t be too far away, although he won’t accompany the Pirates on their upcoming trip to Anaheim and San Diego. Given the amount of time he has missed, he’ll likely need a rehab assignment, as well.
“I’m just doing my best to try and get to where I can feel comfortable, where I’m not feeling anything or having to manipulate stuff,” Hayes said. “Where I can just go be me and play normal.”
Focusing once again on baseball can’t come soon enough for Hayes and his family, which has been upset by the assertion Ke’Bryan is unhappy here.
Having covered Hayes from the day he debuted until now and getting to know Charlie, who attends games and probably spends more time than he should on social media, the truth resides in the middle.
Hayes has been upset because he’s been hurt and has missed time. The losing and lack of offense hasn’t helped, especially after how quickly things have turned south following the team’s 20-8 start or the glimpses the younger Hayes has shown with the bat.
But when things aren’t going well, it’s easy for people to misread frustration or apply it to other areas. The best resolution here, honestly, is for the Hayes family to keep an even tighter circle and let what Ke’Bryan does on the field frame the narrative.
The sooner he can get back to doing that in a positive manner, the better.