West Branch’s Katrina Cowder has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18.
Cowder had 43 service points, including 22 aces, 26 kills and 16 blocks to help lead West Branch to a Warrior Blast title.
“Katrina continues to get better in all aspects of her game and has been a huge force at the net including her blocking and kills as well as being one of the best servers on our team,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “She has put a lot of work in the off season and is now getting recognized for her outstanding achievements and for always demonstrating a positive attitude.