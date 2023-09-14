Cross Country
Clearfield 23, Bald Eagle Area 36
Clearfield 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Philipsburg-Osceola 21, Bald Eagle Area 32.
Top 10
1. Evan Wurster, C, 10:10.7. 2. Justin Thompson, PO, 10:37.8. 3. Hunter Latowsky, PO, 11:13.6. 4. Gunner Martin, PO, 11:27.4. 5. Bailey Jacob, C, 11:29.6.
6. Connor Dixon, BEA, 11:41.1. 7. Caylynn Dixson, BEA, 11:41.6. 8. Ty Thompson, C, 11:45.9. 9. Michael Scyzmanski, BEA, 12:23.4. 10. Aliza Miller, C, 12:23.8.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Brennan Harris, 13:03.9. 13. Elizabeth McKissick, 14:46.5. 14. Danika Work, 14:53.9.
Other P-O runners: Allen Glessner, 13:43.1.