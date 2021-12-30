Wrestling

Square One Holiday Classic

at Clearfield

Team Standings

Top 10

1. Philipsburg-Osceola, 119. 2. Shaler, 93. 3. State College, 81. 4. Clearfield, 71. 5. Moshannon Valley, 69. 6. Indiana, 60. 7. Curwensville, 42. 8. Marion Center, 41. 9. Glendale, 32. 10. Penn Cambria, 29.

Philipsburg-Osceola results

First place—Averi Gable (80), Caleb Hummel (108), Colton Chapman (145), Dominic Davis (250).

Second—Connor Guenot (87).

Third—Dylan Koptchak (138), Evan Eichenlaub (210).

Fifth—Ace Foster (101), Bentley Bainey (115), Connor Eichenlaub (190), Jacob Shaw (170), Matt Rowles (155), Matt Thompson (250).

Sixth—Chris Twoey (170).

Clearfield results

First—Colton Ryan (115).

Second—Cash Diehl (94), Kenny Elbe (145).

Third—Bryndin Chamberlain (108), Colton Bumbarger (130), Hunter Ressler (170).

Fourth—Brayden Wills (145).

Fifth—Bernie Reorda (138), Connor Peacock (87).

Moshannon Valley results

First—Dom Moore (170), Tyler Lobb (190).

Second—Rocco Reifer (155).

Fourth—Aaron Cook (80), Nick Hazel (138).

Fifth—Gavin Lovell (145).

Sixth—JC Smith (210), Mason Abernethy (101).

Curwensville results

First—Dylan Deluccia (130).

Second—Logan Kunkle (122).

Fourth—Brooks Hendershot (250), Owen Caldwell (210).

Fifth—Owen Shaffer (122).

Sixth—Zeke Mayhew (130).

Glendale results

First—Daniel Williams (210)

Third—Tanner Ammerman (101).

Fourth—Ethan Gilbey (108).

West Branch results

Third—Reed Yingling (145).

Fourth—Jake Mann (115).

Sixth—Nick Parks (138), Zach Fenusgh (108).

