Wrestling
Square One Holiday Classic
at Clearfield
Team Standings
Top 10
1. Philipsburg-Osceola, 119. 2. Shaler, 93. 3. State College, 81. 4. Clearfield, 71. 5. Moshannon Valley, 69. 6. Indiana, 60. 7. Curwensville, 42. 8. Marion Center, 41. 9. Glendale, 32. 10. Penn Cambria, 29.
Philipsburg-Osceola results
First place—Averi Gable (80), Caleb Hummel (108), Colton Chapman (145), Dominic Davis (250).
Second—Connor Guenot (87).
Third—Dylan Koptchak (138), Evan Eichenlaub (210).
Fifth—Ace Foster (101), Bentley Bainey (115), Connor Eichenlaub (190), Jacob Shaw (170), Matt Rowles (155), Matt Thompson (250).
Sixth—Chris Twoey (170).
Clearfield results
First—Colton Ryan (115).
Second—Cash Diehl (94), Kenny Elbe (145).
Third—Bryndin Chamberlain (108), Colton Bumbarger (130), Hunter Ressler (170).
Fourth—Brayden Wills (145).
Fifth—Bernie Reorda (138), Connor Peacock (87).
Moshannon Valley results
First—Dom Moore (170), Tyler Lobb (190).
Second—Rocco Reifer (155).
Fourth—Aaron Cook (80), Nick Hazel (138).
Fifth—Gavin Lovell (145).
Sixth—JC Smith (210), Mason Abernethy (101).
Curwensville results
First—Dylan Deluccia (130).
Second—Logan Kunkle (122).
Fourth—Brooks Hendershot (250), Owen Caldwell (210).
Fifth—Owen Shaffer (122).
Sixth—Zeke Mayhew (130).
Glendale results
First—Daniel Williams (210)
Third—Tanner Ammerman (101).
Fourth—Ethan Gilbey (108).
West Branch results
Third—Reed Yingling (145).
Fourth—Jake Mann (115).
Sixth—Nick Parks (138), Zach Fenusgh (108).