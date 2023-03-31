Softball

Game 1

Philipsburg-Osceola;15

Penns Valley;0

WP—Lainee Conklin. LP—N/A.

3H—Nora Burns. 3B—Burns. 2B—Burns.

Game 2

Philipsburg-Osceola;15

Penns Valley;0

WP—Ashlyn Warner. LP—N/A.

Tags